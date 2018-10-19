Log in
Telstra : brings Hyundai A-League 2018/19 to fans this weekend

10/19/2018 | 01:53am CEST

Telstra brings Hyundai A-League 2018/19 to fans this weekend

The wait is almost over for football fans on the Telstra network, as streaming of the Hyundai A-League 2018/19 season kicks off this weekend on the My Football Live App.

  • Hyundai A-League 2018/19 matches to be streamed for live, fast and data-free for first time on Telstra network with My Football Live App and Telstra Live Pass
  • Football joins to add growth to 2.3m current sports streaming subscribers on Telstra Live Pass
  • $20 match tickets to customers as well as special introductory Live Pass pricing for non-Telstra customers

Following the announcement of the deal between Football Federation Australia and Telstra in May, the My Football Live App has already streamed select domestic and international fixtures in the lead up to the Friday night's round one match between Adelaide United at home against defending Premiers Sydney FC.

In a deal that extends to 2023 and encompasses all Hyundai A-League fixtures, the app will offer customers and Live Pass holders select FFA Cup, Westfield W-League, Caltex Socceroos and Westfield Matildas games, including Caltex Socceroos home friendlies and select Asian Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification games.

In addition to streaming live matches, the app provides the latest in football news, full-match replays, live radio with the 'listen live' feature, team and player stats, and text-based match commentary.

Kane Washington, GM of Sport - Product and Consumer Experience at Telstra said,' We are thrilled to finally see the Hyundai A-League make its debut on our network this weekend, and expect the addition of the world game to really appeal to our customers.

'With thanks to Foxtel and the FFA, the A-League is now a key component of our sports portfolio.'

'Telstra is the home of live Australian sport on-the-go, with 2.3 million fans already streaming sport through our other Live Passes on our brilliant network, a number we expect will grow further throughout the A-League season.' said Mr Washington

Football Federation Australia Chief Executive Officer David Gallop AM said this season promised to be one of the most exciting for many years.

'We've got new marquee players in both the Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League, in Keisuke Honda and Samantha Kerr, as well as some of Australia's best footballers coming back to Australia to strengthen our competition.

'Our partnership with Telstra means more fans will be able to experience both the Hyundai A-League and the Westfield W-League than ever before whenever and wherever they want,' said Mr Gallop.

The live, fast and data free streaming of the Hyundai A-League 2018/19 season will be available to all eligible Telstra mobile customers. Non-Telstra customers can purchase a $99.99 annual Live Pass, $16.99 monthly Live Pass, or $4.99 weekly Live Pass. As a special introductory offer for non-Telstra customers new to any existing Live Pass, the annual pass can be purchased for $79.99 until 15 January 2019.

Benefits for Telstra customers don't end at access to streaming on the go, with the inclusion of $20 Telstra Thanks® tickets to select A-League matches, as well as a number of Caltex Socceroos and Westfield Matlidas home fixtures from as little as $15, so fans can experience the thrill of football live.

You can download the My Football Live App from the App Store and Google Play Store.

-ends-

Media contact: Matthew Wu, Media Manager, PR

E:media@team.telstra.com

Reference number: 138/2018

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:52:04 UTC
