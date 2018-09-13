Log in
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD (TLS)
Telstra : builds a new partner ecosystem to facilitate content distribution around the globe

09/13/2018 | 08:08am CEST

Telstra Broadcast Services has expanded the reach and scale of the Telstra Global Media Network (GMN) in Europe by building out its partner ecosystem to include GlobalConnect, TDF Group, NEP, MTI Teleport Munchen and SIS Live with more partners due to join by the end of the year.

The expanded network which includes existing partners The Switch and AT&T will now deliver seamless feeds across Europe, USA and Asia connected by fibre enabling the creation and delivery of new services such as Ultra HD and 4K.

The Telstra GMN embeds native connection with satellite and teleports facilitating the inclusion of hard-to-reach places around the globe to nearly 2,500+ end points including:

  • 1000 customers - media and sports companies USA, UK, Europe, Asia and Australia
  • 1500 venues including many of the top sports and entertainment venues in USA, UK, Europe and Australia
  • 10 Teleports

Telstra will provide international connectivity through its worldwide highly resilient network built on a four fibre system with 99.999% availability leveraging GlobalConnect, TDF Group, NEP, MTI Teleport Munchen, SIS Live, The Switch, AT&T, Softbank, Nexion, PCCW, Starhub and China Unicom networks that will deliver local distribution to end-points in Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, UK, USA, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China. This expansion will open international markets to the customers of Telstra's partners who will be able to acquire and distribute content across national boundaries allowing a new customer and viewer experience.

Trevor Boal, Head of Telstra Broadcast Services says the expansion is part of Telstra's strategy to grow its position across the European continent and help businesses expand, particularly into the Asia Pacific region.

'We are delighted to have worked closely with our partners to leverage their offerings and add significant value to our customers with this expansion. Rights holders and right owners across the globe will benefit from a simple, global and seamless solution for content distribution allowing them to create new revenue streams in a more efficient and faster way.

'Telstra is now uniquely positioned to help our customers reach new geographic regions and new audiences, as well as bringing back international content to home audiences.

'Telstra has significant strength in Asia, owning a network that serves up to 30 per cent of Asia's internet traffic, this combined with a solidified European presence with investments in two new Points of Presence (PoPs) in Paris and Frankfurt, in addition to a new office in Paris, means we are distinctively positioned as a value adding service provider for rights holders and broadcasters.'

Ludwig Schaeffler, CEO MTI Teleport München said, 'MTI is proud to be part of Telstra's Global Media Network enabling our customers easier high quality access to international media content and at the same time giving access to all relevant German and Austrian sports venues to Telstra´s Network customers via the MTI´s media fiber network.'

Franck Langrand, Director of the TDF Audiovisual division, Chairman of Ad Valem Technologies said, 'TDF and its subsidiary Ad Valem Technologies is very excited with this combined work with Telstra to set up this partnership to offer all the connectivity in France for Telstra's customers and partners. This ecosystem will also enable our customers to extend their European and global events coverage thanks to Telstra network and through possible interconnection with all other Telstra partners.'

Additionally Telstra has invested in new media sales, solutions architecture and delivery capability over the past year in Europe.

Together with the new European partners, Telstra's GMN includes international partners in the USA, Japan, Hong Kong, China and Singapore.

  • Media contact: Matthew Wu, Senior Corporate Relations Advisor, media@team.telstra.com.
  • Reference number: 126/2018

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:07:11 UTC
