Telstra first to introduce 2018 Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE

Telstra today announced the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Watch cellular variant, Samsung's new flagship wearable with LTE capability.

Available to Telstra customers from next Thursday, 4 October, the Galaxy Watch is the third smart watch compatible with Telstra One Number, which connects eSIM-enabled wearables to the Telstra Mobile Network by extending a compatible Android handsets mobile number to the device, giving people the freedom to leave both their phone and wallet at home.

Nicholas Broomfield, GM, Mobiles at Telstra said, 'Last year Telstra was one of the first Australian telcos to introduce eSIM technology for connected smart watches with Telstra One Number, and we are excited to now introduce eSIM support for the Samsung Galaxy Watch as customer demand builds.'

'Telstra One Number connects wearable devices directly to the Telstra Mobile Network and extends the owner's compatible Android handset's mobile number to the wearable, so they can make and receive calls directly from their device.'

'This means that customers won't have to worry about forgetting their phone at home, or taking it with them when they pop out to the shops or go for a run - with Telstra One Number they'll still be able to connect to Australia's best mobile network through their Galaxy Watch,' said Broomfield.

Delivering the latest in style and functionality, the new Galaxy Watch features a refined and sophisticated design as well as health monitoring features and long-lasting battery life.

Key features:

With its round face, watch hand shadowing and ticking sound, the Galaxy Watch is designed to look and feel just like a traditional watch. Long lasting battery - Extend time between recharges with a long-lasting battery to conveniently connect to work, play and work-outs with less interruption.*

Extend time between recharges with a long-lasting battery to conveniently connect to work, play and work-outs with less interruption.* Health monitoring - With Samsung Health, owners can expand on Galaxy Watch's existing features to track and log their health in even greater detail, including heart rate and calories, and access to many exercise programmes.**

With Samsung Health, owners can expand on Galaxy Watch's existing features to track and log their health in even greater detail, including heart rate and calories, and access to many exercise programmes.** Rest & Relax - Galaxy Watch is designed to track an owner's sleep quality, creating a log including 4 stages of sleep. It can also monitor stress levels to assist with stress reduction through guided breathing.

Galaxy Watch is designed to track an owner's sleep quality, creating a log including 4 stages of sleep. It can also monitor stress levels to assist with stress reduction through guided breathing. Daily Assistant - View reminders, meetings, and more at a glance on the Galaxy Watch. End the day with a recap of goals achieved and stay ahead of tomorrow.

View reminders, meetings, and more at a glance on the Galaxy Watch. End the day with a recap of goals achieved and stay ahead of tomorrow. Water resistant - Engineered to keep up with you, the Galaxy Watch is water resistant (max depth 50m for up to 10mins) to track your strokes while swimming and help you be more active outdoors.

Engineered to keep up with you, the Galaxy Watch is water resistant (max depth 50m for up to 10mins) to track your strokes while swimming and help you be more active outdoors. Pay on-the-go - Samsung Pay and Galaxy Watch take convenience to the next level. Making a purchase is as easy as a flick of the wrist, even if a user's smartphone and wallet are out of reach. Galaxy Watch only supports NFC Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay and Galaxy Watch take convenience to the next level. Making a purchase is as easy as a flick of the wrist, even if a user's smartphone and wallet are out of reach. Galaxy Watch only supports NFC Samsung Pay. Connectivity & Freedom - Discover the freedom to move, make and take calls and texts on the go from the Galaxy Watch with a compatible smartphone Telstra One Number.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch cellular variant will be available from Telstra in Midnight Black (42mm), Rose Gold (42mm) and Silver (46mm).

Customers can take up a 42mm model for $25/mth for 24mths when they maintain a home or mobile plan (Min cost $600 + your existing plan charges) or $600 outright. The 46mm model will be available for $27/mth for 24mths when they maintain a home or mobile plan (Min cost $648 + your existing plan charges) or $648 outright. Telstra One Number is an additional $5/mth.

* Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and many other factors.

**'Galaxy Watch is not a medical/therapeutic device. Fitness and health functions (including sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring) are for informational purposes only.

4G: The Telstra Mobile Network offers 4G in all capital CBDs and associated airports, most surrounding suburban areas and in over 600 regional towns. You'll automatically switch to our fastest available 3G in other coverage areas around Australia. Check coverage at telstra.com/coverage.

Things you need to know

From launch, Telstra One Number will only be compatible when Galaxy Watch is used with a Samsung Android handset. It will not be compatible when Galaxy Watch is used with Non-Samsung Android handsets. This feature will be coming soon. In the meantime, non-Samsung Android handset owners can still connect Galaxy Watch via Bluetooth.

Hardware Repayment Option (HRO): Only customers with an existing fixed or post-paid mobile service are eligible. Maximum 5 HROs per customer at any one time. If you cancel an HRO early or cancel your existing fixed or post-paid mobile service(s), your HRO will also terminate and you will be required to pay out the remainder of your HRO.

