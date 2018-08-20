Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Telstra Corporation Ltd    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD (TLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Telstra : launches new affordable smartphones including the $129 Alcatel 1X with Android Go

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Telstra launches new affordable smartphones including the $129 Alcatel 1X with Android Go

Telstra today announced the introduction of three new smartphone additions to its Pre-Paid range - the Alcatel 1X ($129), Telstra Superior ($199), and Telstra Essential Plus ($99). The three phones will be available in Telstra stores and online starting from August and September, and coincide with the launch of Telstra's new offer that gives new Telstra Pre-Paid Extra™ customers a 5GB Data Bank bonus on their first three $30 or above recharges when they recharge before 3 September 2018*.

Alcatel 1X

One of the first phones to be powered by the new and efficient Android Go operating system, the Alcatel 1X features fast 4GX download speeds in 4GX coverage areas for smooth video streaming on an immersive 5.34' screen. It also has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with a dedicated flash for brighter, clearer photos along with Photo Booth, Social Square and Instant Collage photo apps for easy retouching. The Alcatel 1X will be available in Dark Grey Suede from 4 September.

Telstra Superior

The Telstra Superior packs an impressive 6' 2K (2160x1080; 18:9) screen for an immersive viewing experience, as well as a luxe shine casing and a curved back for a stylish look and feel. It features dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP camera paired with a 2MP secondary depth camera with LED flash, providing a bokeh effect with a real-time ability to change the area of focus on any shot, even after it's taken. Running on Android Oreo (8.0), the device has a 3,000mAh battery and a fingerprint reader and face unlock for added security. Telstra Superior is available now in Black.

Telstra Essential Plus

The Telstra Essential Plus has a 4.95' screen with an 18:9 ratio and high-grade brushed polycarbonate back, making it a very light phone at 145g. Also running on Android Go, the device features a built-in data manager and Google Play Protect which helps keep the device secure. Telstra Essential Plus will be available in Black exclusively at Telstra from 4 September.

Nicholas Broomfield, Director, Pre-Paid Mobile Products at Telstra said, 'We know our customers want affordable smartphone options with the latest features and software. We're really pleased to introduce three entry-level handsets with features seen in the more expensive phones, which customers can enjoy on Australia's best mobile network.'

The devices launch alongside the Telstra Pre-Paid Extra offer. Designed to make unused data a thing of the past, Telstra Pre-Paid Extra's Data Bank feature gives customers the opportunity to save unused data for later giving them even more opportunity to stream their favourite music, movies and TV shows when they have an active recharge. Customers have the ability to bank up to 50GB of unused data when they recharge $30 or more before expiry, letting them save data over a number of recharges. All to use in Australia.

*Remaining 2 recharges required within 60 days of first recharge. All for use in Australia.

Things you need to know

THE TELSTRA MOBILE NETWORK OFFERS 4GX IN ALL MAJOR AND REGIONAL CITIES AND IN OVER 1600 TOWNS AND COMMUNITIES AROUND AUSTRALIA. IN OTHER COVERAGE AREAS AROUND AUSTRALIA, YOU'LL AUTOMATICALLY SWITCH TO OUR FASTEST AVAILABLE 4G OR 3G. CHECK COVERAGE AT TELSTRA.COM/COVERAGE.

Speeds vary for reasons like location, distance from base stations, terrain, user numbers, hardware/software configuration, download source and upload destination. Telstra Pre-Paid Extra: All for use in Australia. Active recharge required to access Data Bank. Data Bank capped at 100GB. Your unused Data Bank does not expire unless you switch to another offer. ® are registered trade marks and ™ are trade marks of Telstra Corporation Limited, ABN 33 051 775 556.

Media contact: Matthew Wu

Email:media@team.telstra.com

Reference number: 107/2018

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 01:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
03:01aTELSTRA : launches new affordable smartphones including the $129 Alcatel 1X with..
PU
08/17TELSTRA : Australia telecom giant Telstra flags tough times as profit slides
AQ
08/17TELSTRA : switches on 5G-capable sites on the Gold Coast
AQ
08/16TELSTRA : Xero chief executive Steve Vamos steps down from Telstra board
AQ
08/16TELSTRA : records lower sales revenues in FY18
AQ
08/16TELSTRA : switches on its first 5G cell sites
AQ
08/16TELSTRA : switches on 5G for the Gold Coast, but wider availability remains murk..
AQ
08/15TELSTRA : Annual Profit Drops Amid Restructuring Costs, Competition
DJ
08/15TELSTRA : turns on 5G on the Gold Coast
PU
08/15TELSTRA : Foxtel announces dedicated 4K cable channel
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Telstra upgraded to Buy at HSBC 
08/16Telstra Corporation Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31WWE, Foxtel renew Australian broadcast deal 
07/17Australia marks 5G milestone with multi-vendor call 
04/24Telstra enters IP licensing deal with TiVo 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 25 361 M
EBIT 2019 4 238 M
Net income 2019 2 704 M
Debt 2019 15 913 M
Yield 2019 5,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,92
P/E ratio 2020 14,23
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 36 631 M
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Robyn M. Denholm Chief Operating Officer
Warwick Bray Chief Financial Officer
Hakan Ericsson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD-15.15%26 800
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.51%226 389
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-3.38%98 802
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.75%75 940
TELEFONICA-9.99%43 426
ORANGE-2.28%43 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.