Telstra launches new affordable smartphones including the $129 Alcatel 1X with Android Go

Telstra today announced the introduction of three new smartphone additions to its Pre-Paid range - the Alcatel 1X ($129), Telstra Superior ($199), and Telstra Essential Plus ($99). The three phones will be available in Telstra stores and online starting from August and September, and coincide with the launch of Telstra's new offer that gives new Telstra Pre-Paid Extra™ customers a 5GB Data Bank bonus on their first three $30 or above recharges when they recharge before 3 September 2018*.

Alcatel 1X

One of the first phones to be powered by the new and efficient Android Go operating system, the Alcatel 1X features fast 4GX download speeds in 4GX coverage areas for smooth video streaming on an immersive 5.34' screen. It also has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with a dedicated flash for brighter, clearer photos along with Photo Booth, Social Square and Instant Collage photo apps for easy retouching. The Alcatel 1X will be available in Dark Grey Suede from 4 September.

Telstra Superior

The Telstra Superior packs an impressive 6' 2K (2160x1080; 18:9) screen for an immersive viewing experience, as well as a luxe shine casing and a curved back for a stylish look and feel. It features dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP camera paired with a 2MP secondary depth camera with LED flash, providing a bokeh effect with a real-time ability to change the area of focus on any shot, even after it's taken. Running on Android Oreo (8.0), the device has a 3,000mAh battery and a fingerprint reader and face unlock for added security. Telstra Superior is available now in Black.

Telstra Essential Plus

The Telstra Essential Plus has a 4.95' screen with an 18:9 ratio and high-grade brushed polycarbonate back, making it a very light phone at 145g. Also running on Android Go, the device features a built-in data manager and Google Play Protect which helps keep the device secure. Telstra Essential Plus will be available in Black exclusively at Telstra from 4 September.

Nicholas Broomfield, Director, Pre-Paid Mobile Products at Telstra said, 'We know our customers want affordable smartphone options with the latest features and software. We're really pleased to introduce three entry-level handsets with features seen in the more expensive phones, which customers can enjoy on Australia's best mobile network.'

The devices launch alongside the Telstra Pre-Paid Extra offer. Designed to make unused data a thing of the past, Telstra Pre-Paid Extra's Data Bank feature gives customers the opportunity to save unused data for later giving them even more opportunity to stream their favourite music, movies and TV shows when they have an active recharge. Customers have the ability to bank up to 50GB of unused data when they recharge $30 or more before expiry, letting them save data over a number of recharges. All to use in Australia.

*Remaining 2 recharges required within 60 days of first recharge. All for use in Australia.

Things you need to know

THE TELSTRA MOBILE NETWORK OFFERS 4GX IN ALL MAJOR AND REGIONAL CITIES AND IN OVER 1600 TOWNS AND COMMUNITIES AROUND AUSTRALIA. IN OTHER COVERAGE AREAS AROUND AUSTRALIA, YOU'LL AUTOMATICALLY SWITCH TO OUR FASTEST AVAILABLE 4G OR 3G. CHECK COVERAGE AT TELSTRA.COM/COVERAGE.

Speeds vary for reasons like location, distance from base stations, terrain, user numbers, hardware/software configuration, download source and upload destination. Telstra Pre-Paid Extra: All for use in Australia. Active recharge required to access Data Bank. Data Bank capped at 100GB. Your unused Data Bank does not expire unless you switch to another offer. ® are registered trade marks and ™ are trade marks of Telstra Corporation Limited, ABN 33 051 775 556.

