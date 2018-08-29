Log in
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD (TLS)
Telstra : rolls out regional 5G first in Toowoomba

08/29/2018 | 02:22am CEST

Telstra rolls out regional 5G first in Toowoomba

Telstra today announced it had switched on 5G technology in Toowoomba, making it the first regional community in Australia and one of the first places in the world to be 5G ready.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn and Executive Director, Network & Infrastructure Engineering, Channa Seneviratne joined civic and business leaders at the Harristown base station in Toowoomba to launch 5G technology in a select area of the Queensland community.

Mr Penn said the switch-on highlighted Telstra's commitment to providing 5G technology to regional Australia.

'Telstra provides more network investment and mobile coverage across Australia than anyone else and regional Australia is an essential part of our 5G plans,' Mr Penn said.

'5G devices are around the corner and when they are commercially available this network upgrade means the people of Townsville will be among the first people in the world to enjoy access to 5G services.

'Bringing the transformational technology of 5G to Toowoomba, a key regional centre and one of the fastest growing cities in the country, is exciting for the possibilities it will enable, be it in education, health, community services, business and agriculture.

'For a sector like agriculture, the fibre-like data speeds, low latency and high performance and capacity of 5G open up fantastic opportunities for growth.

'It's an incredibly exciting time as we start to expand 5G coverage in capital cities as well as more regional centres over the coming months.'

The switch-on is another important milestone in Telstra's 5G market leadership.

Earlier this month Telstra announced it had switched on 5G technology across selected areas of the Gold Coast, making Australia's largest and fastest mobile network the first in the country to be 5G ready.

More than 200 5G-capable sites are planned to be live around the country by the end of 2018.

In February, Telstra launched its 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast, which has since been home to several world and Australian firsts including the world's first precinct of 5G-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots, Australia's first 5G Connected Car, and the world's first end-to-end 5G non-standalone data call on a commercial mobile network.

Telstra's rollout of 5G is underpinned by around $5 billion in mobile network investment over the three years to 30 June 2019, consistent with previous guidance, to enhance the capacity, capability and reach of Telstra's network.

Telstra is planning a 5G mobile service that will be able to support both sub 6GHz and mmWave spectrum in the future. The sites that Telstra has turned on using the licensed 3.4GHz spectrum are connected to Telstra's new modernised production core network which virtualises the various wireless network functions onto common data centre computer hardware.

Telstra's 5G technology is now using the new virtualised core technologies that has been delivered as part of Telstra's Networks for the Future program. This includes the integration of the production device management, charging and activation systems into this new flatter and flexible architecture.

Telstra's 5G network readiness means as soon as compatible 5G commercial devices are made available by the mobile handset and device manufacturers, our network is ready to receive them.

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 00:21:05 UTC
