Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TELUS Corporation    T   CA87971M1032

TELUS CORPORATION

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/13 04:16:24 pm
54.53 CAD   -1.48%
08:50aTELUS : Q4 profit, revenue up but adjusted net income falls below estimates
AQ
07:37aTELUS : reports strong results for fourth quarter 2019
PU
07:09aCanada's Telus forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei soon: CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:15pm EST
A Telus Corporation sign is pictured in Ottawa

Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp will soon begin rolling out its 5G network and its initial module will be with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment, the company's Chief Financial Officer Doug French said on Thursday.

"It's important for us to launch our network when the time is right..." French said in a statement, adding that the company will continue to collaborate with the Canadian government in building the ecosystem.

Canada is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment.

Telus on Thursday warned of higher costs related to setting up 5G wireless network if the Canadian government banned Huawei.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is currently in Canadian custody awaiting a decision on extradition to the United States.

The Conservative Party of Canada said in a statement Trudeau's Liberal Party has refused to take a position on Huawei. "Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government must take immediate action to protect our national security and Canadians' privacy and ban Huawei from Canada's 5G network."

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Uttaresh.V)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELUS CORPORATION
08:50aTELUS : Q4 profit, revenue up but adjusted net income falls below estimates
AQ
07:37aTELUS : reports strong results for fourth quarter 2019
PU
07:09aCanada's Telus forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates
RE
06:51aTELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
06:46aTELUS reports strong operational and financial results for fourth quarter 201..
GL
02/10TELUS CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/05TELUS CORPORATION : completes acquisition of Competence Call Center through TELU..
AQ
02/04TELUS : completes acquisition of Competence Call Center
PU
02/04TELUS CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of Competence Call Center Through TELU..
BU
01/22Rogers Communications misses Wall Street quarterly estimates
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 15 559 M
EBIT 2020 3 229 M
Net income 2020 1 830 M
Debt 2020 16 943 M
Yield 2020 4,43%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,07x
Capitalization 33 464 M
Chart TELUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TELUS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,42  CAD
Last Close Price 54,53  CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Entwistle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Auchinleck Independent Chairman
Phil Bates Executive VP-Operations & Application Development
Doug French Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stockwell B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELUS CORPORATION9.59%25 246
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.16%240 839
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.30%93 169
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.15%80 670
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 861
BCE INC.6.78%43 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group