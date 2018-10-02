Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TELUS Announces Leadership Changes

10/02/2018 | 03:19am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced the appointment of Zainul Mawji and Jim Senko to the positions of President, home solutions and small business and President, mobility solutions, respectively. The appointments come as Dave Fuller, executive vice-president and President of consumer and small business announced he will be leaving the organization in January 2019 after a successful 14 year career at TELUS. Dave joined TELUS in 2004 and has been an outstanding executive leader for the organization.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a proud team member of TELUS over what has been almost 15 years with this great organization” said Dave Fuller. “I have been truly privileged to work in a company with an amazing culture and an enduring passion for our customers, and can say without hesitation that the strength of the deep and experienced TELUS leadership team will continue to carry this organization to new heights. With Jim and Zainul having earned their way to their new leadership roles and responsibilities, I have every confidence TELUS is set up to win in the future...and this team deserves it!”

Zainul has been at TELUS for 17 years, joining the team in 2001 and holding senior leadership positions in our broadband networks, operations team and most recently leading the home solutions and complementary channels team. Jim also joined TELUS 17 years ago and has taken on progressively senior roles, most recently serving TELUS as senior vice-president, consumer and small business marketing. The appointments are a result of TELUS’ longstanding succession planning process.

“Over the course of his career at TELUS, Dave has contributed immeasurably to our organizational success and the evolution of our customer-centric culture. I am exceptionally grateful for his years of service to TELUS and I wish him the very best in all his future endeavours,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Dave’s departure presents us with the opportunity to elevate Zainul and Jim, who are both exceptionally talented leaders with proven track records of success, while optimising our wireless and wireline organisations with end-to-end accountability. Importantly, today’s appointments will ensure we continue to enhance TELUS’ unwavering commitment to customer service excellence and progress our longstanding growth strategy.”

Dave will be supporting Zainul and Jim over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition and continued success. Jim and Zainul will report directly to Darren in the new year.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is Canada’s fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13.8 billion of annual revenue and 13.1 million subscriber connections, including 9.0 million wireless subscribers, 1.8 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $525 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 8.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS’ 13 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company’s support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $67 million in support of 6,283 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

Media Contact

Steve Beisswanger - TELUS Media Relations
steve.beisswanger@telus.com
514-865-2787

TELUS.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
