Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TELUS Corporation    T   CA87971M1032

TELUS CORPORATION

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TELUS International : to Acquire Competence Call Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:46pm EST

Merger adds significant scale, enhances its digitally-integrated solutions portfolio, and expands its European presence

An elevated enterprise value of approximately US$3.8 billion positions TELUS International for a future initial public offering targeted in the next 12-24 months

TELUS International, a customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global brands, is pleased to announce plans to acquire Competence Call Center (CCC), a leading provider of higher-value-added business services with a focus on customer relationship management and content moderation. The acquisition will be the most sizeable transaction in TELUS International’s history at a purchase price of approximately €915 million, the equivalent of approximately US$1 billion (approximately C$1.3 billion), subject to customary closing adjustments.

Once completed, the merger with CCC is expected to substantially increase TELUS International’s enterprise value to approximately US$3.8 billion (approximately C$5 billion), further enabling the company’s shareholders, including TELUS Corporation and funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), to bolster the continued advancement of TELUS International’s successful growth strategy through a potential future initial public offering targeted in the next 12-24 months. A press release issued by TELUS Corporation provides additional details regarding the proposed acquisition.

“Today’s announcement anticipates yet another exciting milestone in our company and team’s ability to amplify our drive and momentum to provide the digitally-enabled, high-touch customer experiences that are in growing demand by today’s consumers, particularly in high-demand German language support and the high-growth area of content moderation,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Post-merger, TELUS International’s size, scope and reach will grow to encompass almost 50,000 of the most inspired team members, providing customer experience, digital transformation, content moderation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support in over 50 languages from more than 50 delivery centers in 20 countries across North and Central America, Europe and Asia.”

Founded in 1998 in Austria, CCC is headquartered today in Berlin, Germany and provides its award winning services across 11 European countries, with more than 8,500 employees. Their geographic footprint will expand TELUS International’s global reach to an additional 10 countries1. CCC partners with industry-leading global brands primarily from fast-growing technology, media and telecommunications, retail, and travel and hospitality sectors - key growth verticals for TELUS International. The acquisition of CCC will result in a sizeable diversification of TELUS International’s operations and client base in Europe.

Under the agreement, TELUS International will fully acquire CCC. The acquisition is expected to close in the early part of the first quarter of 2020.

“This is an exciting day for our entire Competence Call Center team as we look ahead to joining our two companies’ like-minded caring cultures focused on team member development and engagement to drive customer service excellence,” said Christian Legat, CEO, CCC. “We share the TELUS International team’s passionate commitment to putting customers first and are looking forward to coming together as one organization to amplify the power, reach and performance of our combined capabilities for the benefit of our clients and our teams.”

“Once the merger is completed, TELUS International will be a leader among the largest business services providers globally,” continued Puritt. “Importantly, in addition to the sizeable strategic and financial value we expect to realize through the close of this acquisition, we will simultaneously seize the opportunity to broaden the reach of our community giving to include the incremental regions where we will soon operate in order to contribute meaningfully to healthy, thriving and sustainable local economies and communities where our new team members live, work and raise their families.”

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 40,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, digital transformation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries. The company serves clients in over 40 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with C$14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than C$700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

About Baring Private Equity Asia

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is one of the largest and most established private alternative investment firms in Asia, with total committed capital of over US$18 billion. The firm runs a private equity investment program, sponsoring buyouts and providing growth capital to companies for expansion or acquisitions with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, as well as investing into companies globally that can benefit from further expansion into the Asia Pacific region. BPEA also manages dedicated funds focused on private real estate and private credit. The firm has a 22 year history and over 180 employees located across offices in Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Singapore and Australia. BPEA currently has over 40 portfolio companies active across Asia with a total of 220,000 employees and sales of approximately US$39 billion. For more information, please visit bpeasia.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements about expected future events, including statements relating to the planned acquisition of Competence Call Center (CCC) by TELUS International, the expected timing of the transaction, the expected benefits of the transaction and plans for its integration (including statements regarding CCC’s expected revenue and TELUS International’s 2019 combined revenue and EBITDA), potential plans and timing of an initial public offering (IPO) by TELUS International as well as the expected enterprise value of TELUS International following the acquisition. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed as expected or upon the terms and conditions described in this news release, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, that the expected financial results or the expected benefits of the transaction (including the expected increase to TELUS International’s enterprise value) will be realized, or that an IPO by TELUS will be completed within the targeted timeframe or at all. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS' 2019 third quarter Management’s discussion and analysis and 2018 annual report, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

_______________________________
1Austria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, France, Germany, Latvia, Poland, (Romania - TELUS International has existing sites), Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELUS CORPORATION
07:54pTELUS : to Buy Competence Call Center for About EUR915 Million
DJ
07:46pTELUS INTERNATIONAL : to Acquire Competence Call Center
BU
07:02pTELUS Corporation announces agreement to acquire Competence Call Center throu..
GL
07:00pTELUS : announces agreement to acquire Competence Call Center
PU
11/21TELUS : and MobiledgeX unleash live edge computing access
PU
11/14Canada telcos to push back against government bid to cut wireless bills
RE
11/08TELUS : reports strong operational and financial results for third quarter 2019
AQ
11/07TELUS : raises dividend, reports third-quarter profit down from year ago mark
AQ
11/07TELUS : reports strong results for third quarter 2019
PU
11/07TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 14 682 M
EBIT 2019 3 064 M
Net income 2019 1 778 M
Debt 2019 16 992 M
Yield 2019 4,50%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,22x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
Capitalization 30 297 M
Chart TELUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TELUS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 52,39  CAD
Last Close Price 50,16  CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Entwistle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Auchinleck Independent Chairman
Phil Bates Executive VP-Operations & Application Development
Doug French Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stockwell B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELUS CORPORATION10.50%22 655
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.97%248 726
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.61%93 062
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.66%78 461
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 225
BCE INC.17.82%43 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group