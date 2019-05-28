Log in
TELUS : Optik TV offers premium entertainment
PU
05/15TELUS : is the #MostGivingCompany
PU
05/09TELUS announces election of directors
GL
TELUS : Optik TV offers premium entertainment

05/28/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Three new options allow customers to choose Netflix Premium in their TV package and TELUS will cover their monthly subscription fee

Vancouver, B.C.- For Optik TV customers, the best just keeps getting better. TELUShas announced a new, optimized structure for its Optik TV packages, which now offers more entertainment choices and value than ever before. TELUS Optik TV is the first and only TV provider in Canada to offer premium entertainment bundled directly within TV packages. Each of the three new groundbreaking TV packages includes premium content, so what was once add-on content at an extra cost is now included. Premium content options include favourites like Crave + Movies + HBO, multicultural and sports packs, and now, Netflix.

When customers sign up for a new combo package and select Netflix as their premium content, not only will TELUS upgrade their subscription to a Netflix Premium plan, which includes access to 4K HDR(1) content and the ability to watch on up to four screens simultaneously, but TELUS will also cover their monthly Netflix subscription fee. Current Netflix customers can even keep their same account so they can keep watching Netflix shows they love on their existing profiles.

'As entertainment options evolve, TELUS is committed to ensuring Optik TV customers have access to the content they want, all on one interface and on one bill,' said Blair Miller, Vice President of Consumer Products & Content, TELUS. 'By simplifying our Optik TV packaging and bundling premium entertainment instead of adding them on, we are offering customers more choice, flexibility and value than ever before.'

There are three Optik TV packages in the new structure, providing customers with options that fit their budget and desired entertainment experience. Each includes our Essentialschannel pack, plus:

  • 4 Theme Packs and 1 Premium
  • 7 Theme Packs and 1 Premium
  • 11 Theme Packs and 2 Premium

The packages are $65, $80 and $110 per month on a two year term, respectively. The packages are available now for new and renewing customers throughout British Columbia and Alberta. More information can be found at telus.com/OptikTV.

(1): 4K HDR content subject to availability, internet service and device capabilities.

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, with $14.5 billion of annual revenue and 14.0 million subscriber connections, including 9.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential voice and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $690 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 1.3 million days of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and five International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed $72 million in support of 7,000 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

Media Contact Doug Self - TELUS Media Relations douglas.self@telus.com 403-616-8741

Disclaimer

TELUS Corporation published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:18:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
