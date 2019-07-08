TELUS : announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes

VANCOUVER- TELUS Corporation announced that it has given notice today of a redemption on August 7, 2019 of the remaining $350 million of its outstanding $1 billion 5.05% Notes due July 23, 2020 (CUSIP No. 87971MAM5) (the 'Notes') not subject to the $650 million partial redemption of such Notes announced by TELUS on May 31, 2019. The redemption price will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or sell, any securities.

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, with C$14.5 billion of annual revenue and 14.0 million subscriber connections, including 9.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential voice and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

