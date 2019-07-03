Log in
TELUS Corporation    T

TELUS CORPORATION

(T)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/03 10:17:35 am
49.29 CAD   +0.59%
10:08aTELUS announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020
GL
07:33aTELUS : Introducing endless data only from TELUS
PU
06/26TELUS announces debt offering
GL
News 
TELUS announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020

TELUS announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020

07/03/2019 | 10:08am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation announced that it has given notice today of a redemption on August 7, 2019 of the remaining $350 million of its outstanding $1 billion 5.05% Notes due July 23, 2020 (CUSIP No. 87971MAM5) (the “Notes”) not subject to the $650 million partial redemption of such Notes announced by TELUS on May 31, 2019. The redemption price will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or sell, any securities.

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, with C$14.5 billion of annual revenue and 14.0 million subscriber connections, including 9.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential voice and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ian McMillan
TELUS Investor Relations
(604) 695-4593
ir@TELUS.com

TELUS Media Relations
Francois Gaboury
438-862-5136
Francois.Gaboury@telus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
