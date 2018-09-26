Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TELUS Corporation    T   CA87971M1032

TELUS CORPORATION (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TELUS : commits $5M to expand mobile Health for Good™ program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Specially-equipped mobile health 'clinics on wheels' across the country to provide primary care to more than 20,000 Canadians in need annually, where and when they need it most

Vancouver -Today, at a media conference in downtown Vancouver, TELUS President & CEO, Darren Entwistle announced a $5 million commitment to expand the company's innovative Health for Good program nationally. The innovative program provides primary healthcare to vulnerable and underserved Canadians through the deployment of specially-equipped mobile health 'clinics on wheels' into communities where frontline care is urgently needed. Once fully operational the program will be able to care for more than 20,000 Canadians annually.

Currently active in Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary, these partner-operated mobile clinics act as a vital link between the communities in which they operate and the local health authority by facilitating better continuity of care for vulnerable people who are often experiencing homelessness or living with addiction and complex health issues including serious physical and mental illnesses; and cannot easily access traditional medical care yet are in urgent need of care.

To date, the technology-powered Mobile Health Clinics have supported nearly 10,000 patient visits and reintegrated more than half of these patients back into the public healthcare system. With the support of TELUS, the program will roll out to more than 10 communities in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia by 2019, enabling thousands more Canadians to access the primary care they urgently need.

'At TELUS, a cornerstone of our passionate social purpose is our heartfelt commitment to enabling better health outcomes for our fellow Canadians, which is why we have expanded our TELUS Health for Good program nationally,' said Darren Entwistle, President & CEO, TELUS. 'As a part of our Connecting for Good portfolio, which includes Internet for Good - offering low cost high speed internet to low income families; and Mobility for Good - providing fully subsidized smartphones and data plans to youth transitioning out of foster care, our Health for Good program leverages the power of our technology to deliver customized, compassionate care and enable better health outcomes for more Canadians in need. Working in collaboration with community partners and organizations, we are bringing healthcare directly to the community and helping a traditionally underserved group receive the care they require in an environment that truly meets their unique needs.'

Providing healthcare to Canadians without access to the current healthcare system due to life or extenuating circumstances presents some unique challenges. Estimates show that between 150,000 and 300,000individuals experience homelessness in Canada in a given year, and nearly 30,000 citizensexperience homelessness across Canada on any given night. They also typically lack a documented medical history that can be referenced by healthcare practitioners.

The majority of these Mobile Health Clinicswill be equipped with TELUS Health's electronic medical record (EMR) technology and TELUS LTE Wi-Fi network technology to assist the onboard care team in delivering immediate, quality care. Skilled practitioners will be able to collect and store data, examine results over time, and provide better continuity of care to patients who previously had undocumented medical histories.

At the event in Vancouver today, attendees were invited to tour a Mobile Health Clinic which is divided into two main areas: the first for patient reception and nursing care; and the second with an examination table and doctor's workstation including equipment necessary to provide primary healthcare such as routine testing, contraception, STI treatment, harm reduction services, and mental health care and counselling. The clinics will also include:

● Blood pressure machine with thermometer and pulse oximeter ● Otoscope and ophthalmoscope ● Emergency and harm reduction supplies ● Vaccination fridge for immunizations and lab specimens ● Locked cabinets for medications (please note there are no narcotics onboard)

In 2014, TELUS was inspired by Doctors of the World, an organization that had been delivering healthcare services on foot in the streets and parks of Montreal, QC for a decade, with nurses equipped with nothing more than clinical expertise and a backpack of medical supplies. Today, through numerous partnerships, volunteers, and the power of technology, that inspiration is about to become one of the most efficient and innovative mobile healthcare delivery tools in the world to reach the homeless.

By bringing healthcare directly to the communities and people that need it most, we are reminding our fellow Canadians that they are not alone, that they are cared for, and that there is indeed the promise of a friendlier future for everyone in our city and well beyond.

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13.6 billion of annual revenue and 13.1 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.8 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $525 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 8.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $67 million in support of 6,283 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jill Yetman TELUS Social and Media Relations 416-992-2639 jill.yetman@telus.com

Disclaimer

TELUS Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELUS CORPORATION
07:21pTELUS : commits $5M to expand mobile Health for Good™ program
PU
09/07TELUS : Health picks Babylon to bring virtual healthcare to Canada
RE
09/07TELUS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09TELUS : reports strong results for second quarter 2018
AQ
08/07TELUS : aims to build cellphone tower in Port Clements
AQ
08/03TELUS Q2 MIXED : profit flat, wireless growth modest but wireline additions stro..
AQ
08/03Canada's Telus adds fewer postpaid customers, shares fall
RE
08/03TELUS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Telus Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
08/03TELUS reports strong results for second quarter 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19TELUS : Long-Term Wealth Generating Stock 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/20QUEBECOR : With Wireless ABPU Growth Slowdown, Which Business Will Be Its Growth.. 
08/09TELUS : Wireline Segment Will Be Its Primary Growth Driver In The Near Term 
08/08July 2018 Portfolio Update 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 14 111 M
EBIT 2018 2 893 M
Net income 2018 1 595 M
Debt 2018 13 380 M
Yield 2018 4,47%
P/E ratio 2018 17,48
P/E ratio 2019 16,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 27 900 M
Chart TELUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TELUS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Entwistle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Auchinleck Independent Chairman
Phil Bates Executive VP-Operations & Application Development
Doug French Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William A. MacKinnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELUS CORPORATION-1.55%21 527
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.23%219 199
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-1.97%98 116
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.42%77 537
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 805
ORANGE-5.35%42 817
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.