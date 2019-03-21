TELUS : invests $500,000 to bring wireless service to Port Clements

Vancouver, B.C.- TELUS recently completed construction on a new $500,000 wireless communications site in the Village of Port Clements on Haida Gwaii, bringing high-speed wireless voice and Internet services to the community and some surrounding areas for the very first time. The site went live today, and now provides residents, visitors and businesses in the Village of Port Clements and the surrounding areas access to TELUS' 4G LTE wireless network, which has earned global recognition as the best network in Canada from third party organizations including OpenSignal, J.D. Power, PCMag, Tutela and Ookla.

'TELUS is committed to ensuring all citizens can thrive in our digital world, regardless of where they live, and this new connectivity will transform the lives of residents and businesses in the Village of Port Clements in a very meaningful way,' said Lance MacDonald, TELUS General Manager for Northern British Columbia. 'Now, residents can stay connected to family, friends, and their work whether they're at home or on the road. Perhaps most critically, this new wireless coverage means residents can call 911 from the road in the event of an accident or medical emergency. We continue to make significant investments to enhance service across our province, and we are very grateful to the Village of Port Clements for their ongoing advocacy for this service, and their partnership with TELUS.'

The new site is located at 22 Park Street, and construction began last year following a comprehensive engineering review. Where possible, TELUS chooses to engage local contractors to support their network investments, and hired local equipment, equipment operators and an electrician to help complete this site in Port Clements.

'Cell service will bring another layer of safety, social and economic well-being to Port Clements residents, connecting us to our neighbouring communities, families and the world,' said Ruby Decock, the Village of Port Clements. 'Port Clements Council would like to thank TELUS for their commitment to invest in Port's communication service and also appreciates the support received from its residents, businesses, neighbouring communities, North Coast Regional District, Provincial and Federal Government officials.'

This investment is part of TELUS' commitment to invest $4.7 billion throughout British Columbia between 2017 and 2020, at no cost to taxpayers.

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13.8 billion of annual revenue and 13.1 million subscriber connections, including 9.0 million wireless subscribers, 1.8 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $525 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 8.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $67 million in support of 6,283 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

TELUS Media Relations Liz Sauvé Liz.sauve@telus.com