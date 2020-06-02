Telus Names Ericsson, Nokia as 5G Network Equipment Partners

Log in
TELUS CORPORATION

06/02/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Telus Corp. on Tuesday said it selected Ericsson and Nokia Corp. as equipment partners to help support the building of its 5G network.

Darren Entwistle, Telus's president and chief executive, said, "Our 5G deployment will support economic growth and diversity that will be essential for the virtualization of health, education, teleworking, and stimulating the economic growth and recovery given the impact of Covid-19."

Telus Corp., a telecommunications company, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
