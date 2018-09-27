Telus and Tencent Launch WeChat Go Travelers SIM Card in North America

By Stephen Nakrosis



Canadian telecommunications company Telus and China's Tencent Holdings announced a partnership Thursday that will "allow Chinese travelers to stay connected when traveling to Canada and the United States."

The two companies will introduce the WeChat Go North America and WeChat Go Canada travelers SIM card, which will provide coverage on 4G LTE data on North American networks.

The new cards will allow travelers to avoid roaming charges, and eliminate the need to create a new account when arriving overseas. In addition, users will receive free access to Lingcod TV as part of the WeChat benefits.

The WeChat Go North America, which is currently available, can be used while travelling anywhere in Canada and the United States and comes with 5 GB of initial full speed LTE Data and unlimited access to WeChat GO Mini Program, the companies said. The WeChat Go Canada is scheduled for release by November 2018.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com