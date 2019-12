By Josh Beckerman

Telus Corp. (T.T, TU) said its Telus International business agreed to buy European call center operator Competence Call Center for about EUR915 million ($1.01 billion).

Telus Corp. said the deal positions Telus International for a potential initial public offering in the next 12 to 24 months.

Competence Call Center is expected to report fiscal 2019 revenue of about C$450 million ($341 million).

