TEMENOS GROUP    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS GROUP

(TEMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temenos : Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Announces the Publication of the Agenda for Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



04/16/2020 | 12:51am EDT
News
Temenos Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Announces the Publication of the Agenda for Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

GENEVA, Switzerland, April 16, 2020 - Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announces it is strengthening its Board of Directors and has published the agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held without audience on May 20, 2020.

Financial, April 16, 2020
Temenos - Company
Board announcements
  • Temenos will seek the election of Mr. Maurizio Carli and Dr. Homaira Akbari to the Board of Directors as Non-Executive and Independent Directors.
  • Temenos previously communicated its intention to nominate Dr. Homaira Akbari in October 2019.
  • Both nominated Board Members will be proposed for election at the forthcoming AGM.
  • Temenos seeks the election of Dr. Homaira Akbari as Chair of the Remuneration committee.
  • Existing Board Members George Koukis, Sergio Giacoletto-Roggio and Amy Yip will not stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM having served on the Board of Temenos for 19, 8 and 6 years respectively.

Based in Italy, until recently Maurizio Carli was Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Services for VMware, where he led the USD10bn global sales organization. He brings extensive knowledge and experience of the software sector. Prior to joining VMware, Mr. Carli spent 19 years with IBM during which time he was General Manager SWG for EMEA and had oversight of all software products, 5 years with Business Objects as GM for EMEA, and a short stint with Google leading their Enterprise Business for EMEA. Mr. Carli also has experience as a Board Member for Telecity from 2011 to 2016, and as current Chairman of the Board of Board International, a Business Intelligence-Performance Management Company. Mr. Carli holds a Bachelor in Electronic Engineering from the Politecnico di Milano.

Commenting on the Board Member changes, Andreas Andreades, Executive Chairman of Temenos, said:

'Maurizio brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the software sector having worked in a range of highly successful businesses throughout his career. His understanding of software sales organizations is highly relevant to Temenos given the pace of growth we are experiencing and the significant acceleration in demand for cloud and SaaS from our clients. Maurizio's appointment will further strengthen the skills of our Board.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Amy and Sergio for the energy, expertise and guidance they have given the company over the years as Members of the Board of Directors.

Lastly I would like to personally thank our founder, George Koukis, for his invaluable contribution to Temenos. Although he is stepping down as a Board Member I know he will always be close to us to offer guidance and support.'

Agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The agenda for the Annual General Meeting is available on the company's website in English and French through the following links:

Investor & Media Contacts

Adam Snyder

Temenos Head of Investor Relations

+41 (0) 22 708 1515

Haya Herbert-Burns

Teneo for Temenos

+44 203 757 9257

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 04:50:19 UTC


