Temple Bar Investment Trust : Change of Portfolio Manager

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

CHANGE OF PORTFOLIO MANAGER

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has been informed by Ninety One UK Limited ("Ninety One"), the investment manager of the Trust, that Alastair Mundy, who has been the individual portfolio manager of the Trust since 2002, has been given an extended leave of absence by Ninety One for health reasons. With immediate effect, Alessandro Dicorrado and Steve Woolley have been appointed by Ninety One as co-portfolio managers to manage the assets of the Trust in Mr Mundy’s absence. (Mr Diccorado and Mr Woolley are both co-portfolio managers for the Ninety One Global Value strategy and have worked closely with Mr Mundy for many years).

The Board notes this, and expresses its sympathy with Mr Mundy, who has served Temple Bar with distinction for many years. The Board will monitor these arrangements and communicate again with Shareholders in due course.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

17 April 2020