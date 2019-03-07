Log in
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
Temple Bar Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/07/2019 | 05:28am EST

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 
 (i) ARTHUR COPPPLE
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 (i) DIRECTOR/ PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
b) LEI 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P


GB0008825324
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) £12.92 20,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

20,000
£12.92 per share
£258,400
62,643
e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction LONDON

© PRNewswire 2019
