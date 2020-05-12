Log in
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
05/12 11:12:37 am
716 GBp   --.--%
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : First Interim Dividend
PR
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Service of Protective Notice
PR
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Change of Portfolio Manager
PR
Temple Bar Investment Trust : First Interim Dividend

05/12/2020 | 11:12am EDT

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI NUMBER: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust has today declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 11.0p per ordinary share, to be paid on 30 June 2020 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 5 June 2020.

Whilst the first interim dividend has been maintained compared to the previous year, shareholders should not assume from this that the total dividend for the year as a whole will be similarly maintained.    

The shares will go ex-dividend on 4 June 2020.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

12 May 2020


