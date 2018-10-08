Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Temple Hotels Inc    TPH   CA8798542061

TEMPLE HOTELS INC (TPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Temple Hotels Inc : Today's Research Reports on Cominar REIT, InterRent REIT, Firm Capital Property Trust and Temple Hotels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CUF-UN.TO

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IIP-UN.TO

Firm Capital Property Trust
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FCD-UN.V

Temple Hotels Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TPH.TO

Cominar REIT&#8217;s stock moved 0.61% lower Friday, to close the day at $11.38. The stock recorded a trading volume of 216,922 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 278,844 shares. In the last year, Cominar REIT's shares have traded in a range of 11.34 - 14.95. The share price has gained 0.35% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $12.04 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $12.43. Shares of Cominar REIT have fallen approximately 20.97 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CUF-UN.TO

On Friday, shares of InterRent REIT recorded a trading volume of 264,988 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 477,228 shares. The stock ended the day 0.17% lower at $11.53. The share price has fallen 6.03% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 8.10 - 12.27. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $11.59 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $10.88. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 5.06. Shares of InterRent REIT have gained approximately 26.29 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IIP-UN.TO

Firm Capital Property Trust&#8217;s stock moved 1.57% lower Friday, to close the day at $6.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,900 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 4,277 shares. In the last year, Firm Capital Property Trust's shares have traded in a range of 6.10 - 6.90. The share price has gained 2.46% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.52 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $6.41. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 5.73. Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust have fallen approximately 9.42 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Firm Capital Property Trust Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FCD-UN.V

On Friday, shares of Temple Hotels recorded a trading volume of 366 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 10,839 shares. The stock ended the day 0.37% higher at $2.70. The share price has fallen 38.78% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.09 - 4.41. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.80 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $2.94. Shares of Temple Hotels have fallen approximately 23.94 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Temple Hotels Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TPH.TO

Our Actionable Research on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CUF-UN.TO), InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:IIP-UN.TO), Firm Capital Property Trust (TSXV:FCD-UN.V) and Temple Hotels Inc. (TSX:TPH.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA&#174; charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA&#174; and Chartered Financial Analyst&#174; are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513587/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Cominar-REIT-InterRent-REIT-Firm-Capital-Property-Trust-and-Temple-Hotels



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513587/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Cominar-REIT-InterRent-REIT-Firm-Capital-Property-Trust-and-Temple-Hotels



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513587/Todays-Research-Reports-on-Cominar-REIT-InterRent-REIT-Firm-Capital-Property-Trust-and-Temple-Hotels


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEMPLE HOTELS INC
02:08pTEMPLE HOTELS INC : Today's Research Reports on Cominar REIT, InterRent REIT, Fi..
AC
10/01TEMPLE HOTELS INC : . Announces the Completion of the Partial Redemption of its ..
AQ
09/14TEMPLE HOTELS INC : . Announces Record Date for Partial Redemption of 7.25% Seri..
AQ
09/11TEMPLE HOTELS INC : Today's Research Reports on Granite REIT, Firm Capital Prope..
AC
08/24TEMPLE HOTELS INC : . Announces Partial Redemption of 7.25% Series E Convertible..
AQ
08/07TEMPLE HOTELS INC : . Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07/23TEMPLE HOTELS INC : Research Reports on Temple Hotels, Plaza Retail REIT, Morgua..
AC
07/06Today's Research Reports on Morguard, Temple Hotels, Brookfield Property Part..
AC
06/25TEMPLE HOTELS INC : Research Reports on Northview Apartment REIT, Temple Hotels,..
AC
06/14TEMPLE HOTELS INC : Today's Research Reports on Temple Hotels, Colliers Internat..
AC
More news
Chart TEMPLE HOTELS INC
Duration : Period :
Temple Hotels Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMPLE HOTELS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kuldip Rai Sahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris J. Cahill Chairman
Paul A. Miatello Chief Financial Officer
David J. Nunn Independent Director
Brent McLean Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPLE HOTELS INC-23.94%52
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS1.26%14 908
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-24.05%14 428
VICI PROPERTIES INC2.29%7 844
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-2.50%7 617
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-6.46%7 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.