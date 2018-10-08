Temple Hotels Inc : Today's Research Reports on Cominar REIT, InterRent REIT, Firm Capital Property Trust and Temple Hotels

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CUF-UN.TO

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IIP-UN.TO

Firm Capital Property Trust

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FCD-UN.V

Temple Hotels Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TPH.TO

Cominar REIT’s stock moved 0.61% lower Friday, to close the day at $11.38. The stock recorded a trading volume of 216,922 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 278,844 shares. In the last year, Cominar REIT's shares have traded in a range of 11.34 - 14.95. The share price has gained 0.35% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $12.04 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $12.43. Shares of Cominar REIT have fallen approximately 20.97 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CUF-UN.TO

On Friday, shares of InterRent REIT recorded a trading volume of 264,988 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 477,228 shares. The stock ended the day 0.17% lower at $11.53. The share price has fallen 6.03% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 8.10 - 12.27. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $11.59 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $10.88. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 5.06. Shares of InterRent REIT have gained approximately 26.29 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=IIP-UN.TO

Firm Capital Property Trust’s stock moved 1.57% lower Friday, to close the day at $6.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,900 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 4,277 shares. In the last year, Firm Capital Property Trust's shares have traded in a range of 6.10 - 6.90. The share price has gained 2.46% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $6.52 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $6.41. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 5.73. Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust have fallen approximately 9.42 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Firm Capital Property Trust Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FCD-UN.V

On Friday, shares of Temple Hotels recorded a trading volume of 366 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 10,839 shares. The stock ended the day 0.37% higher at $2.70. The share price has fallen 38.78% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 2.09 - 4.41. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.80 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $2.94. Shares of Temple Hotels have fallen approximately 23.94 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Temple Hotels Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=TPH.TO

Our Actionable Research on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CUF-UN.TO), InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:IIP-UN.TO), Firm Capital Property Trust (TSXV:FCD-UN.V) and Temple Hotels Inc. (TSX:TPH.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com: