Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund    TEI

TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FUND (TEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0680 per share, payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: October 12, 2018).

The Fund’s investment manager, Franklin Advisers, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company’s more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $722 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton Investments at 1-800-342-5236.

Templeton.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS
02:08pTempleton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribu..
GL
09/05TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FU : TEI) Announces Distribution
AQ
09/04Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribu..
GL
08/02TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FU : TEI) Announces Distribution
AQ
08/01Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribu..
GL
07/02Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribu..
GL
06/25TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FU : Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 9,135 Shares..
AQ
06/15Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribu..
GL
05/14TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FU : Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $122,000..
AQ
05/03INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY TEMPLETON E : TEI) – Insider Bought 4,425 shares ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28WEEKLY CLOSED-END FUND ROUNDUP : CEF Rebound 
09/27The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - August 2018 
09/24WEEKLY CLOSED-END FUND ROUNDUP : ASG Rights Offering Terms Announced, Distributi.. 
09/17Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Funds At Unwarranted Premia 
09/17WEEKLY CLOSED-END FUND ROUNDUP : Possible Buying Opportunity For HTY? 
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher James Molumphy President & CEO-Investments
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman-Trustees Board & Vice President
Mark H. Otani Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David W. Niemiec Independent Trustee
Larry D. Thompson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FUND0.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.35%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 445
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 185
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 770
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.08%1 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.