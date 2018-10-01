Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: TEI) today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0680 per share, payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: October 12, 2018).



