Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust : MonthEndNAV,Top10Hldgs,Inv by Ind Class&Country

Stock Exchange Announcement
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')
Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country
as at 31st January 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96
On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited net asset value ('NAV') of TEMIT shares as at 31st January 2020 as follows:
|
NAV
|
886.9 pence (Cum-Income)
|
NAV
|
872.1 pence (Ex-Income)
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Performance to 31st January 2020
Share price
- annualised
Net asset value
- annualised
MSCI Emerging Market Index
- annualised
|
3 Months
%
+6.5
+2.4
+0.5
|
1 Year
%
+9.2
+9.3
+4.0
|
3 Years
%
+38.1
+11.4
+32.0
+9.7
+21.2
+6.6
|
5 Years
%
+55.4
+9.2
+51.0
+8.6
+44.5
+7.7
|
10 Years
%
+89.9
+6.6
+91.7
+6.7
+82.4
+6.2
|
Share price
Net asset value
MSCI Emerging Market Index
|
Year to
31st
January 2020
%
+9.2
+9.3
+4.0
|
Year to
31st
January 2019
%
-5.8
-5.7
-6.9
|
Year to
31st
January 2018
%
+34.2
+28.0
+25.2
|
Year to
31st
January 2017
%
+58.4
+56.9
+41.9
|
Year to
31st
January 2016
%
-29.0
-27.1
-16.0
All figures in the performance table are calculated in sterling on a total return basis i.e. with net dividends reinvested.
Source: Franklin Templeton Investments
Date: 6th February 2020
Stock Exchange Announcement
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')
Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country
as at 31st January 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96
On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the top ten holdings in TEMIT as at 31st January 2020 as follows:
|
Security
|
Country
|
Sector
|
% of total net assets
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|
Taiwan
|
Information Technology
|
8.1
|
Samsung Electronics
|
South Korea
|
Information Technology
|
8.0
|
Tencent
|
China/Hong Kong
|
Communication Services
|
7.2
|
Alibaba, ADR
|
China/Hong Kong
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
6.4
|
ICICI Bank
|
India
|
Financials
|
4.4
|
LUKOIL, ADR
|
Russia
|
Energy
|
3.1
|
NAVER
|
South Korea
|
Communication Services
|
3.0
|
Unilever
|
United Kingdom
|
Consumer Staples
|
2.9
|
Brilliance China Automotive
|
China/Hong Kong
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
2.6
|
Naspers
|
South Africa
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
48.2
The securities have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.
Date: 6th February 2020
Stock Exchange Announcement
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')
Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country
as at 31st January 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96
On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports as at 31st January 2020, TEMIT's investment by industry class was:
|
Sector
|
% of total net assets
|
|
|
Financials
|
25.0
|
Information Technology
|
22.1
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
17.8
|
Communication Services
|
15.6
|
Energy
|
6.9
|
Consumer Staples
|
5.7
|
Materials
|
3.8
|
Industrials
|
2.1
|
Health Care
|
1.6
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
The securities used to calculate the above NAV and industry percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the
valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair
value of these assets at US close.
Date: 6th February 2020
Stock Exchange Announcement
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')
Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country
as at 31st January 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96
TEMIT's investments as at 31st January 2020 were:
|
|
% of total net assets
|
LATIN AMERICA
|
|
Brazil
|
8.5
|
Mexico
|
2.2
|
Peru
|
0.4
|
ASIA
|
|
China/Hong Kong
|
28.4
|
South Korea
|
16.2
|
Taiwan
|
10.7
|
India
|
7.8
|
Thailand
|
2.7
|
Indonesia
|
1.1
|
Cambodia
|
0.8
|
Pakistan
|
0.6
|
Philippines
|
0.4
|
|
|
EUROPE
|
|
Russia
|
9.6
|
United Kingdom
|
2.9
|
Hungary
|
1.0
|
Czech Republic
|
0.5
|
|
|
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
|
|
South Africa
|
3.2
|
Kenya
|
0.8
|
|
|
NORTH AMERICA
|
|
United States
|
2.8
|
Net current liabilities
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
100.0
As at 31st January 2020 TEMIT did not have any holdings in other Investment Companies.
The securities used to calculate the above NAV and country percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.
For further information please e-mail CompanySecretarialEdinburgh@franklintempleton.com or contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton on free phone 0800 305 306, +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors, or e-mail enquiries@franklintempleton.co.uk.
Date: 6th February 2020
End of Announcement.