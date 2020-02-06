Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust : MonthEndNAV,Top10Hldgs,Inv by Ind Class&Country

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st January 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited net asset value ('NAV') of TEMIT shares as at 31st January 2020 as follows:

NAV 886.9 pence (Cum-Income) NAV 872.1 pence (Ex-Income)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Performance to 31st January 2020 Share price - annualised Net asset value - annualised MSCI Emerging Market Index - annualised 3 Months % +6.5 +2.4 +0.5 1 Year % +9.2 +9.3 +4.0 3 Years % +38.1 +11.4 +32.0 +9.7 +21.2 +6.6 5 Years % +55.4 +9.2 +51.0 +8.6 +44.5 +7.7 10 Years % +89.9 +6.6 +91.7 +6.7 +82.4 +6.2

Share price Net asset value MSCI Emerging Market Index Year to 31st January 2020 % +9.2 +9.3 +4.0 Year to 31st January 2019 % -5.8 -5.7 -6.9 Year to 31st January 2018 % +34.2 +28.0 +25.2 Year to 31st January 2017 % +58.4 +56.9 +41.9 Year to 31st January 2016 % -29.0 -27.1 -16.0

All figures in the performance table are calculated in sterling on a total return basis i.e. with net dividends reinvested.

Source: Franklin Templeton Investments

Date: 6th February 2020

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the top ten holdings in TEMIT as at 31st January 2020 as follows:

Security Country Sector % of total net assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Taiwan Information Technology 8.1 Samsung Electronics South Korea Information Technology 8.0 Tencent China/Hong Kong Communication Services 7.2 Alibaba, ADR China/Hong Kong Consumer Discretionary 6.4 ICICI Bank India Financials 4.4 LUKOIL, ADR Russia Energy 3.1 NAVER South Korea Communication Services 3.0 Unilever United Kingdom Consumer Staples 2.9 Brilliance China Automotive China/Hong Kong Consumer Discretionary 2.6 Naspers South Africa Consumer Discretionary 2.5 48.2

The securities have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

Date: 6th February 2020

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports as at 31st January 2020, TEMIT's investment by industry class was:

Sector % of total net assets Financials 25.0 Information Technology 22.1 Consumer Discretionary 17.8 Communication Services 15.6 Energy 6.9 Consumer Staples 5.7 Materials 3.8 Industrials 2.1 Health Care 1.6 Net current liabilities -0.6 100.0

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and industry percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the

valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair

value of these assets at US close.

Date: 6th February 2020

TEMIT's investments as at 31st January 2020 were:

% of total net assets LATIN AMERICA Brazil 8.5 Mexico 2.2 Peru 0.4 ASIA China/Hong Kong 28.4 South Korea 16.2 Taiwan 10.7 India 7.8 Thailand 2.7 Indonesia 1.1 Cambodia 0.8 Pakistan 0.6 Philippines 0.4 EUROPE Russia 9.6 United Kingdom 2.9 Hungary 1.0 Czech Republic 0.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA South Africa 3.2 Kenya 0.8 NORTH AMERICA United States 2.8 Net current liabilities -0.6 100.0

As at 31st January 2020 TEMIT did not have any holdings in other Investment Companies.

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and country percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

For further information please e-mail CompanySecretarialEdinburgh@franklintempleton.com or contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton on free phone 0800 305 306, +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors, or e-mail enquiries@franklintempleton.co.uk.

Date: 6th February 2020

