Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust : MonthEndNAV,Top10Hldgs,Inv by Ind Class&Country

02/06/2020 | 11:28am EST
Regulatory Story
MonthEndNAV,Top10Hldgs,Inv by Ind Class&Country
Released 16:17 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2557C
Templeton Emerging Markets IT PLC
06 February 2020

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st January 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited net asset value ('NAV') of TEMIT shares as at 31st January 2020 as follows:

NAV

886.9 pence (Cum-Income)

NAV

872.1 pence (Ex-Income)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Performance to 31st January 2020

Share price

- annualised

Net asset value

- annualised

MSCI Emerging Market Index

- annualised

3 Months

%

+6.5

+2.4

+0.5

1 Year

%

+9.2

+9.3

+4.0

3 Years

%

+38.1

+11.4

+32.0

+9.7

+21.2

+6.6

5 Years

%

+55.4

+9.2

+51.0

+8.6

+44.5

+7.7

10 Years

%

+89.9

+6.6

+91.7

+6.7

+82.4

+6.2

Share price

Net asset value

MSCI Emerging Market Index

Year to

31st

January 2020

%

+9.2

+9.3

+4.0

Year to

31st

January 2019

%

-5.8

-5.7

-6.9

Year to

31st

January 2018

%

+34.2

+28.0

+25.2

Year to

31st

January 2017

%

+58.4

+56.9

+41.9

Year to

31st

January 2016

%

-29.0

-27.1

-16.0

All figures in the performance table are calculated in sterling on a total return basis i.e. with net dividends reinvested.

Source: Franklin Templeton Investments

Date: 6th February 2020

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the top ten holdings in TEMIT as at 31st January 2020 as follows:

Security

Country

Sector

% of total net assets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan

Information Technology

8.1

Samsung Electronics

South Korea

Information Technology

8.0

Tencent

China/Hong Kong

Communication Services

7.2

Alibaba, ADR

China/Hong Kong

Consumer Discretionary

6.4

ICICI Bank

India

Financials

4.4

LUKOIL, ADR

Russia

Energy

3.1

NAVER

South Korea

Communication Services

3.0

Unilever

United Kingdom

Consumer Staples

2.9

Brilliance China Automotive

China/Hong Kong

Consumer Discretionary

2.6

Naspers

South Africa

Consumer Discretionary

2.5

48.2

The securities have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

Date: 6th February 2020

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports as at 31st January 2020, TEMIT's investment by industry class was:

Sector

% of total net assets

Financials

25.0

Information Technology

22.1

Consumer Discretionary

17.8

Communication Services

15.6

Energy

6.9

Consumer Staples

5.7

Materials

3.8

Industrials

2.1

Health Care

1.6

Net current liabilities

-0.6

100.0

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and industry percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the

valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair

value of these assets at US close.

Date: 6th February 2020

TEMIT's investments as at 31st January 2020 were:

% of total net assets

LATIN AMERICA

Brazil

8.5

Mexico

2.2

Peru

0.4

ASIA

China/Hong Kong

28.4

South Korea

16.2

Taiwan

10.7

India

7.8

Thailand

2.7

Indonesia

1.1

Cambodia

0.8

Pakistan

0.6

Philippines

0.4

EUROPE

Russia

9.6

United Kingdom

2.9

Hungary

1.0

Czech Republic

0.5

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

South Africa

3.2

Kenya

0.8

NORTH AMERICA

United States

2.8

Net current liabilities

-0.6

100.0

As at 31st January 2020 TEMIT did not have any holdings in other Investment Companies.

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and country percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

For further information please e-mail CompanySecretarialEdinburgh@franklintempleton.com or contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton on free phone 0800 305 306, +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors, or e-mail enquiries@franklintempleton.co.uk.

Date: 6th February 2020

End of Announcement.


Disclaimer

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 16:27:11 UTC
