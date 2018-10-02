Tempur Sealy International : Mattress Firm Prepares Bankruptcy Filing -Reuters

By Josh Beckerman



--Mattress Firm Inc. is a preparing to file for bankruptcy projection, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Mattress Firm and its parent company, Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO), didn't respond to requests for comment, the report said.

--Mattress Firm's vendors are expected to be repaid in full, Reuters reported.

--Shares of Tempur Sealy International rose 8.5% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-mattressfirm-bankruptcy/exclusive-mattress-firm-planning-bankruptcy-filing-as-soon-as-this-week-sources-idUSKCN1MC2PW

