Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tempur Sealy International Inc    TPX

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC (TPX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tempur Sealy International : Mattress Firm Prepares Bankruptcy Filing -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

--Mattress Firm Inc. is a preparing to file for bankruptcy projection, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Mattress Firm and its parent company, Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO), didn't respond to requests for comment, the report said.

--Mattress Firm's vendors are expected to be repaid in full, Reuters reported.

--Shares of Tempur Sealy International rose 8.5% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-mattressfirm-bankruptcy/exclusive-mattress-firm-planning-bankruptcy-filing-as-soon-as-this-week-sources-idUSKCN1MC2PW

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV -3.45% 2.24 End-of-day quote.-52.84%
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC -1.87% 48.38 Delayed Quote.-21.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL
10/02TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Mattress Firm Prepares Bankruptcy Filing -Reuters
DJ
09/21TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Commits Additional $1 Million in Mattress Donations..
PR
08/07EXCLUSIVE : Mattress Firm explores U.S. bankruptcy to close stores
RE
08/04TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : St. Paul Tempur Sealy mattress plant to close in Se..
AQ
08/04TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : to shut St. Paul mattress plant
AQ
08/02TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
07/30TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Pedic's New LuxeAdapt Series Debuts at Vegas Market
PR
07/26TEMPUR SEALY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
07/26TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02After Hours Gainers / Losers (10/02/2018) 
10/02Tempur-Sealy jumps on report of imminent Mattress Firm bankruptcy 
10/01Amazon mattresses out in the wild 
09/11Tempur Sealy shoots higher after CNBC mention 
09/02Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 738 M
EBIT 2018 327 M
Net income 2018 175 M
Debt 2018 1 608 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,44
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 2 684 M
Chart TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Tempur Sealy International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott L. Thompson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. Vollet Executive VP-Global Operations
Bhaskar Rao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Trussell Independent Director
John A. Heil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC-21.36%2 684
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-15.55%3 103
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 938
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 587
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 584
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED1.28%1 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.