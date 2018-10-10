Tempur Sealy International : To Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results On November 1st

Log in
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC (TPX)
10/10/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 800-850-2903. The dial-in number for international callers is 224-357-2399. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tempursealy.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About the Company 
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635. 

Investor Relations Contact 
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-november-1st-300728925.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.