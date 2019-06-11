Log in
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC

Tempur Sealy International : To Present At Financial Conference

06/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) today announced it will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 12, 2019.

Tempur Sealy management will provide an overview of the Company and will also be available for questions following the presentation.

Date: June 12, 2019
Time: 10:20 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Presenter: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel17/tpx/

The presentation is being webcast and will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.tempursealy.com/ and will be made available for 90 days. Time listed is subject to change.

About the Company
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635. 

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-present-at-financial-conference-300864570.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
