Tempur Sealy International : to Present at Financial Conference

02/28/2020 | 05:12pm EST

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company") announced today that it will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Tempur Sealy International, Inc.)

Date: March 3, 2020
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
Location: Orlando, FL
Presenter: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO

The presentation is being webcast and will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.tempursealy.com/. Time listed is subject to change.

About the Company
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635. 

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-present-at-financial-conference-301013658.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
