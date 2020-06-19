Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tempus Holdings Limited    6880   KYG8756N1016

TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dollar set for small weekly gain on safe-haven demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

By Kate Duguid

Fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections have increased demand for safe-haven assets, putting the U.S. dollar on track on Friday for its best weekly gain in a month.

Markets this week have been focused on an uptick in coronavirus cases in many U.S. states, as well as new infections detected in Beijing, raising fears of a return to global lockdowns. The world's reserve currency, which made small advances in the North American session, has gained 0.51% this week against a basket of currencies <=USD>, its best performance since mid-May.

The dollar was up 0.18% near midday to 97.61, close to its highest levels since June 2.

"With COVID-19 and how it relates to the economy, we know that this thing is not going to go away and we're going to have to learn how to cope with this. So with that comes a bit of risk in the market," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader and strategist at Tempus, Inc. "There was this belief that the recovery would be strong economically, but there's hesitation because it does seem like we have a lot of separation in terms of states."

He added, however, that the enormous impact on the American economy compared with the rest of the world would ultimately weigh on the dollar, in spite of its safe-haven appeal.

The euro was slightly weaker, down 0.12% at $1.119, as an EU summit, in which the bloc will seek to bridge regional divisions over a 750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, got underway. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde told EU leaders that their economy was in a "dramatic fall" and called on the bloc to act to spearhead revival, diplomatic sources and officials said.

Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands - the bloc's so-called "frugal four" - say the proposed recovery fund is too big and the allocation of money not sufficiently linked to the pandemic.

"Hopes of a breakthrough on the recovery fund have been managed downwards recently, and the signs are instead pointing to an agreement no sooner than an as-yet unscheduled summit meeting in July," Deutsche Banks analysts told clients in their morning note.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:04pDollar set for small weekly gain on safe-haven demand
RE
06/11Dollar, yen gain on bleak Fed view and Wall Street sell-off
RE
06/11INSTANT VIEW : Wall Street backslides on economic gloom, uptick in virus cases
RE
06/11Dollar, yen gain on bleak Fed view and Wall St. sell-off
RE
06/08Dollar slips, commodity currencies gain as risk sentiment improves
RE
06/08Dollar slips, commodity currencies gain as risk sentiment improves
RE
05/27Dollar treads water against euro; yuan sinks on U.S.-China tensions
RE
05/27Dollar treads water against euro; yuan sinks on U.S.-China tensions
RE
05/14Trump pivots to embrace a strong U.S. dollar
RE
03/06INSTANT VIEW : U.S. payrolls better than expected, as markets look to coronaviru..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 451 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net income 2019 -262 M -33,9 M -33,9 M
Net Debt 2019 369 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 112 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tempus Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yi MIng Zhong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bai Sheng Zhong Chairman
Chee Lai Yip Executive Director
Biao Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.76%15
MEDTRONIC PLC-16.77%126 638
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.28%42 666
DEXCOM, INC.83.74%37 114
HOYA CORPORATION-1.87%36 015
TERUMO CORPORATION5.30%28 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group