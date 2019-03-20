Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ten Entertainment Group PLC    TEG   GB00BF020D33

TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC

(TEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:20 pm
215 GBp   -3.15%
03:21aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full-Year Results
PU
03:21aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Conditional Site Acquisition Agreement
PU
02/26TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ten Entertainment : Conditional Site Acquisition Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:21am EDT

Ten Entertainment Group plc

('TEG' or the 'Group')

Conditional Acquisition Agreement for Southport Site

Ten Entertainment Group ('TEG' or 'the Group'), one of the UK's leading operators of family entertainment centres, today announces that it has conditionally agreed to acquire a well located existing site in Southport ('Acquisition').

The completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon inter alia the landlord entering into a licence with the seller to assign the site and obtain a deed of variation to the lease. Upon completion of the Acquisition the Group's estate will comprise 44 sites.

The Acquisition is consistent with the Group's growth strategy and TEG has a proven track record of integrating acquired sites and delivering good returns.

This site will benefit from further investment as a result of the 'Tenpinisation' process, bringing its operations, systems, technology and customer experience up to the market-leading standards of the Group's wider estate.

Duncan Garrood, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'The site in Southport is a well-established centre in an excellent location. This addition is further evidence of the Group's ability to successfully execute its strategy as it continues to grow the estate through selective acquisition and by driving organic growth.'

Ten Entertainment Group plc

Duncan Garrood, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Willis, Chief Financial Officer

via Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Tom Berger

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Disclaimer

Ten Entertainment Group plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 07:19:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PL
03:21aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full-Year Results
PU
03:21aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Conditional Site Acquisition Agreement
PU
02/26TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/17TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full-Year Trading Update
PU
2018TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
2018TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Directorate
PU
2018TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2018TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
2018TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
2018TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Directorate
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 76,4 M
EBIT 2018 14,4 M
Net income 2018 11,0 M
Debt 2018 1,80 M
Yield 2018 4,78%
P/E ratio 2018 12,34
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 140 M
Chart TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ten Entertainment Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Steven Garrood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nic olas Andrew Basing Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Simon Willis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Graham Edwin Blackwell Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
David James Wild Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC-5.70%185
TUI-21.54%6 347
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC14.51%5 380
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS17.17%4 961
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.53%3 271
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED15.41%2 904
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.