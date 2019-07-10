Ten Entertainment : Half-Year Trading Update

10 July 2019

Ten Entertainment Group plc

Half-Year Trading Update

'Strong sales growth,

On track to deliver full-year expectations.'

Ten Entertainment Group plc ('TEG' or 'the Group'), a leading UK based operator of 45 bowling and family entertainment centres, today announces a trading update for the 26 weeks to 30th June 2019.

H1 FY18 Sales (£000's) 41,444 Like-for-like sales change 7.4% Sales growth from net new centres 2.2% Total sales change 9.6%

· The Group traded well during the first half of the financial year, with total sales growth of 9.6% and like-for-like sales growth of 7.4%. The half benefited in LFL sales growth as a result of the comparative period experiencing extreme hot weather conditions during May and June 2018. Underlying LFL growth remains stable and encouraging

· The Group has continued to expand its estate with the acquisition of Southport in Q1 and Falkirk in Q2 bringing the current total number of sites to 45. Both were existing operating bowling centres and are now undergoing Tenpinisation through a targeted investment programme to improve sales performance and profitability. These sites will make a profit contribution in 2020

· The business has accelerated its focus on investment in the foundations of improved customer experience; more targeted marketing and online activity; and product innovation in the first half. These investments will drive long term growth and will begin to show benefits towards the end of the second half

· Group adjusted EBITDA performance for the first half is expected to be in in line with our expectations, and the business is on track to meet our expectations for the full year

TEG expects to announce its half-year results on 24th September 2019.

Duncan Garrood, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'The business has shown strong growth in the first half driven by the continuous improvement of the quality of the customer proposition and accelerated investment in digital marketing.

Our expansion plans are on track with the acquisition of two sites in H1 and we are very focused on acquiring further sites in H2. We look forward to delivering another year of profitable progress.'

