Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ten Entertainment Group PLC    TEG   GB00BF020D33

TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC

(TEG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 11:35:12 am
232 GBp   +0.43%
02:13aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Half-Year Trading Update
PU
07/01TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Half-Year Trading Update
PU
05/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ten Entertainment : Half-Year Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 02:13am EDT

10 July 2019

Ten Entertainment Group plc

Half-Year Trading Update

'Strong sales growth,

On track to deliver full-year expectations.'

Ten Entertainment Group plc ('TEG' or 'the Group'), a leading UK based operator of 45 bowling and family entertainment centres, today announces a trading update for the 26 weeks to 30th June 2019.

H1 FY18

Sales (£000's)

41,444

Like-for-like sales change

7.4%

Sales growth from net new centres

2.2%

Total sales change

9.6%

· The Group traded well during the first half of the financial year, with total sales growth of 9.6% and like-for-like sales growth of 7.4%. The half benefited in LFL sales growth as a result of the comparative period experiencing extreme hot weather conditions during May and June 2018. Underlying LFL growth remains stable and encouraging

· The Group has continued to expand its estate with the acquisition of Southport in Q1 and Falkirk in Q2 bringing the current total number of sites to 45. Both were existing operating bowling centres and are now undergoing Tenpinisation through a targeted investment programme to improve sales performance and profitability. These sites will make a profit contribution in 2020

· The business has accelerated its focus on investment in the foundations of improved customer experience; more targeted marketing and online activity; and product innovation in the first half. These investments will drive long term growth and will begin to show benefits towards the end of the second half

· Group adjusted EBITDA performance for the first half is expected to be in in line with our expectations, and the business is on track to meet our expectations for the full year

TEG expects to announce its half-year results on 24th September 2019.

Duncan Garrood, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'The business has shown strong growth in the first half driven by the continuous improvement of the quality of the customer proposition and accelerated investment in digital marketing.

Our expansion plans are on track with the acquisition of two sites in H1 and we are very focused on acquiring further sites in H2. We look forward to delivering another year of profitable progress.'

Enquiries:

Ten Entertainment Group plc

via Instinctif Partners

Duncan Garrood Chief Executive Officer

Antony Smith Chief Financial Officer

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Jack Devoy

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding TEG. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market conditions and other factors outside of TEG's control that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. TEG undertakes no obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statement contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Ten Entertainment Group plc

The Group is the second largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK market with a total of 45 sites trading under the Tenpin brand and approximately 1,000 bowling lanes across the estate. The Group also has a variety of other entertainment offerings, such as amusement machines, table-tennis, soft play, laser games and pool tables, plus food and beverages.

Disclaimer

Ten Entertainment Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PL
02:13aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Half-Year Trading Update
PU
07/01TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Half-Year Trading Update
PU
05/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
04/11TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
PU
04/02TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Completion of Acquisition of Southport Site
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full Year Results presentation 20 March 2019
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full Year results announcement 20 March 2019
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full-Year Results
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Conditional Site Acquisition Agreement
PU
02/26TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 84,1 M
EBIT 2019 17,4 M
Net income 2019 13,4 M
Debt 2019 3,06 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ten Entertainment Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,09  GBP
Last Close Price 2,32  GBP
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Steven Garrood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nic olas Andrew Basing Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Simon Willis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Graham Edwin Blackwell Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
David James Wild Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC1.75%190
TUI-30.47%5 888
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS41.32%5 734
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.93%4 369
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-2.27%3 004
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.27.76%2 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About