Ten Entertainment : Notice of Half-Year Trading Update

1 July 2019
Ten Entertainment Group plc
Notice of Half-Year Trading Update
Ten Entertainment Group plc, a leading UK operator of bowling and family entertainment centres, will announce trading update for the half year to 30 June 2019 on Wednesday, 10 July 2019.
Enquiries:
|
Ten Entertainment Group plc
Duncan Garrood Chief Executive Officer
Antony Smith Chief Financial Officer
|
via Instinctif partners
|
Instinctif Partners
Matthew Smallwood
Jack Devoy
|
Tel: 020 7457 2020
Disclaimer
Ten Entertainment Group plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:52:02 UTC