Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ten Entertainment Group PLC    TEG   GB00BF020D33

TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC

(TEG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 11:35:28 am
225 GBp   --.--%
04:53aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Half-Year Trading Update
PU
05/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
04/11TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ten Entertainment : Notice of Half-Year Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:53am EDT

1 July 2019

Ten Entertainment Group plc

Notice of Half-Year Trading Update

Ten Entertainment Group plc, a leading UK operator of bowling and family entertainment centres, will announce trading update for the half year to 30 June 2019 on Wednesday, 10 July 2019.

Enquiries:

Ten Entertainment Group plc

Duncan Garrood Chief Executive Officer

Antony Smith Chief Financial Officer

via Instinctif partners

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Jack Devoy

Tel: 020 7457 2020

Disclaimer

Ten Entertainment Group plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PL
04:53aTEN ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Half-Year Trading Update
PU
05/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Performance Share Plan Awards
PU
04/11TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
PU
04/02TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Completion of Acquisition of Southport Site
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full Year Results presentation 20 March 2019
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full Year results announcement 20 March 2019
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full-Year Results
PU
03/20TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Conditional Site Acquisition Agreement
PU
02/26TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/17TEN ENTERTAINMENT : Full-Year Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 84,1 M
EBIT 2019 17,4 M
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
P/E ratio 2020 9,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 146 M
Chart TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ten Entertainment Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Steven Garrood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nic olas Andrew Basing Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Simon Willis CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Graham Edwin Blackwell Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
David James Wild Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC-1.32%186
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS41.45%5 839
TUI-30.05%5 753
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.72%4 407
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.74%2 980
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.22.56%1 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About