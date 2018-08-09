Log in
Ten Peaks Coffee Co Inc

TEN PEAKS COFFEE CO INC (TPK)
08/09 04:07:23 pm
6.02 CAD   -0.50%
Ten Peaks Coffee Co Inc : Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. (OTC PINK: SWSSF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F2423A1F97757.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
03/21Ten Peaks Coffee reports Q4 results 
