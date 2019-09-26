Media Alert: Tenable Named a Finalist for Multiple 2019 Capital Cyber Awards from the Northern Virginia Technology Council

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been named a finalist in multiple categories at the 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) Capital Cyber Awards, including Best Cyber Deal of the Year for its 2018 IPO, Cyber CEO of the Year and Cyber Company Over $25 Million. Winners will be announced at the NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit on October 1, 2019.



With a proven track record of global growth, product innovation and industry leadership, Tenable has established itself as a dominant force in cybersecurity. On the heels of its 2018 IPO, Tenable continues to launch new products that solve real-world customer problems, helping organizations establish strategic Cyber Exposure programs and holistically manage their cyber risk in the digital era.

“Tenable has been a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry for the last 17 years and we remain committed to developing innovative technology that solves the security challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. “We’re excited to be named a finalist at the 2019 Capital Cyber Awards and we’re thankful to NVTC for the recognition.”

The Capital Cyber Awards celebrate the region's best companies and individuals in cybersecurity. Winners are chosen based on their demonstrated dedication, vision, innovation and an ability to make things happen in the greater Washington region’s cybersecurity industry.

At the Capital Cybersecurity Summit, leaders from Tenable will participate in industry panel discussions. Tenable’s co-founder and COO, Jack Huffard, will join the ‘State of Cybersecurity in the Federal and Commercial Markets’ panel at 8:15 AM ET. The company’s Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Channels, Terry Dolce, will also participate in the ‘Expanding into Overseas Markets: U.S. Cyber Companies in the UK’ discussion at 10 AM ET.

