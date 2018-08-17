Tenable Drives Continued Innovation with Release of SecurityCenter 5.7

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced the release of SecurityCenter® 5.7, with new enhancements designed to help customers assess and manage the security posture of their mobile workforce at scale. In addition to existing integrations with CyberArk and Thycotic, the latest version also includes new integrations with Bomgar and BeyondTrust privileged access management platforms to provide customers with continuous vulnerability assessments across their critical systems without compromising privacy.



“In today’s modern workforce, relying on traditional methods to gather security information from devices that are infrequently connected to a corporate environment simply doesn’t work. Attackers are taking advantage of these blind spots, targeting the softer parts of a corporation's estate to gain a foothold,” said Dave Cole, chief product officer, Tenable. “The latest Mobile Agent Workforce capabilities in SecurityCenter 5.7 will help our customers better manage and understand what assets they have and where they are exposed. We’re committed to delivering innovative product features such as this that provide security teams the solutions they need to secure their modern computing environments.”

Mobile Agent Workforce support in SecurityCenter 5.7 enhances the current Nessus® agent capabilities within the product to support enterprise deployments across complex infrastructures and common, duplicate internet protocol (IP) address ranges often used in home networks or public hotspots. By enabling a unique tracking identifier per agent, SecurityCenter customers will gain a more accurate view of otherwise hard-to-reach devices that commonly connect and disconnect from multiple networks, as is the case with mobile workforces and remote offices. With enhanced tracking enabled, no matter which network an agent communicates from, SecurityCenter will accurately maintain a current and historic view of its state.

SecurityCenter 5.7 now also includes support for Bomgar and BeyondTrust privileged access management platforms. The integrations support storage of privileged credentials in password vaults and their automatic retrieval at scan time. This provides full visibility into the security posture of an asset, while ensuring sensitive passwords are controlled, audited and easily included in a scan without requiring them to be added or stored within SecurityCenter.

“Gaining access rights to scan a system for vulnerabilities can often be difficult due to security or operational policies restricting the use of privileged accounts,” said Cole. “By supporting all major privileged access management vendors in SecurityCenter 5.7 and providing the ability to deploy agents that don’t require a user account to scan in-depth, security teams can gain insight into their level of exposure without the complexity of managing credentials.”

For more information about SecurityCenter 5.7, visit the SecurityCenter product page or read the blog post here .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 24,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver Tenable.io®, the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include 53 percent of the Fortune 500, 29 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.