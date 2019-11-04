Log in
Tenable : Volpara Health Integrates Tenable into DevSecOps Program to Eliminate Security Blindspots

0
11/04/2019 | 09:30am EST

November 4, 2019

Sydney, Australia

Leading MedTech provider integrates security into CI/CD pipeline with the help of Tenable

Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that Volpara Health Technologies (ASX: VHT) has chosen Tenable as its Cyber Exposure solutions provider to better manage, measure and reduce cyber risk in its DevSecOps program.

Volpara Health Technologies strives to improve detection rates of breast cancer. The ASX-listed organisation makes software for analysing images to aid in the early detection of breast cancer, plus cloud-based software for running a breast cancer screening clinic.

The company's infrastructure is unique in that all information systems and data are cloud-based, with no production, hardware or systems on-premises. As such, cloud security and unified visibility across its hosted environments are paramount.

Security tests and controls are an integral part of Volpara's software development lifecycle (SDLC) and are embedded in the development pipeline. But identifying and monitoring its modern assets, such as web applications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, have traditionally been labour intensive with much of the work requiring manual processes. Software code is constantly changing and new vulnerabilities are discovered each day, which makes it difficult for security teams to keep up.

Using Tenable.io® Container Security, Volpara is able to automate its security testing process. Tenable.io Container Security integrates into Volpara's CI/CD pipeline to identify vulnerabilities and malware during development and ensures every container reaching production is secure and compliant with enterprise policy.

'Cybersecurity is a perpetual battle to stay ahead of threats and bad actors in the wild,' said Gareth Beaumont, CIO & CISO, Volpara Health Technologies. 'We selected Tenable for its ease of use, automation capabilities, expertise and brand reputation. The ability to automatically assess each new container image and to continuously protect the image as new vulnerabilities are discovered is invaluable. We now have unmatched visibility into the security of our CI/CD pipeline and running containers, allowing us to focus on what matters most: saving lives.'

'With patient lives on the line, we are passionate about equipping security teams with the tools needed to identify where they are exposed and to what extent - key tenets of an effective Cyber Exposure strategy,' says Bede Hackney, country manager ANZ, Tenable. 'Volpara Health Technologies is leading the way when it comes to shifting left and integrating security into the development lifecycle. We're thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking MedTech organisation to help keep their digital environments and customer data secure.'

To learn more about Volpara Health Technologies work with Tenable, read the customer case study here.

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:

Pamela Philip
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Tenable Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 14:29:02 UTC
