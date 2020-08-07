Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tenable Holdings, Inc.    TENB

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

(TENB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenable's Marty Edwards Appointed Co-Chair of the Control Systems Interagency Working Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

COLUMBIA, Md. , Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. the Cyber Exposure company, today announced Marty Edwards, Vice President of Operational Technology (OT) Security, has been appointed industry Co-Chair of the Control Systems Interagency Working Group (CSIWG) to promote and advance OT security across the public and private sectors.

“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is excited to announce Marty Edwards as industry co-chair for the CSIWG,” said Bryan Ware, Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA. “Along with our government co-chair, Rick Driggers, Deputy Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA, Marty will be critical in advancing this forum’s efforts for coherent, coordinated and enhanced collaboration and information sharing across the Federal Government, industry and academia. In addition, Marty and Rick will play key roles in developing the strategy, decisions and actions of the CSWIG and communicating them to the interagency bodies and industry stakeholders.”

As the longest-serving director of ICS-CERT, Edwards brings over 30 years of experience to the working group which is tasked with integrating and aligning federal resources to establish a whole-of-community framework for addressing OT risks. The appointment comes on the heels of a joint advisory from CISA and the NSA which warned of ongoing malicious activity targeting critical infrastructure through internet-accessible OT assets.

“As the worlds of IT and OT continue to converge, coordination across all branches of the government and private sector has never been more important to secure these mission- and safety-critical systems,” said Edwards. “I’m thrilled to be appointed co-chair and look forward to working with government and industry partners to promote and advance OT security.”

About Tenable
Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
443-545-2102, x 1544

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
12:01pTenable's Marty Edwards Appointed Co-Chair of the Control Systems Interagency..
GL
09:01aTenable Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Designation
GL
08/06Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/05Ninety-Four Percent of Organizations Have Experienced At Least One Business-I..
GL
07/31TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31TENABLE : Presentations
PU
07/30TENABLE : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockh..
AQ
07/30TENABLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/29Tenable Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockho..
GL
07/28TENABLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 432 M - -
Net income 2020 -61,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -58,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 379 M 3 379 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,41x
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 397
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenable Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,82 $
Last Close Price 33,37 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amit Yoran Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark C. Thurmond Chief Operating Officer
Stephen A. Vintz Chief Financial Officer
Renaud M. Deraison Chief Technology Officer
Bradley T. Pollard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.39.27%3 379
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.19%1 637 262
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.294.25%75 674
SEA LIMITED243.64%65 370
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.89%43 931
SPLUNK INC.42.66%33 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group