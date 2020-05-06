Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCO: 50% INCREASE IN ACCOUNTS REGISTERED UNDER myTNB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2020/05/35 (HQ)

MCO: 50% INCREASE IN ACCOUNTS REGISTERED UNDER myTNB

  • Convenience of paying power bills from home
  • Keep track of electricity consumption

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) comprehensive portal and app, myTNB, has seen almost 50 percent increase in new registered accounts since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first enforced on 18 March 2020.

myTNB provides a safer alternative for 9.28 million TNB customers to pay their bills as all of its 125 Kedai Tenaga outlets and self-service payment kiosks nationwide are temporarily closed during the MCO period.

"Newly registered TNB accounts for myTNB had risen by 47.8% to 3,331,156 from 18 March until 3 May 2020 as stay-at-home customers take advantage of both the portal and app to do their various TNB-related transactions. This is very encouraging," said TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

The portal, accessible at www.mytnb.com.my; and app, available for free download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, enable customers to pay their electricity bills using online banking, credit or debit cards.

Customers can also keep track of their energy consumption, billing and payment history for the past six months.

In addition, they can save their debit or credit card details in myTNB for faster payment process in the future. Their payment status will then be updated in myTNB once the transaction is approved.

"We have about 2,802,693 million myTNB registered users now, and we expect the numbers to rise as we go through the next phase of the MCO," added Ir. Megat.

"Besides monitoring and paying their own electricity bills, myTNB users can also add other's TNB account and pay electricity bills for their loved ones.

"We urge more customers to start using myTNB as it provides the most convenient way to keep track and continue paying their electricity bills on time, at the comfort of their own home. In fact, they can even pay their bills without logging in by using the Express Payment feature on myTNB portal."

Page 1 of 3

S.A. 2020/05/35 (HQ)

Throughout the MCO period, TNB has suspended physical meter reading and delivery of its bills to premises. Customers' electricity usage will be calculated based on the previous month's usage (Estimate Bill). For example, if last month's bill was RM100, the current Estimate Bill will be RM100 as well. The tiered discount (between 2% to 50%) based on total consumption will be reflected in their Estimate Bill issued for electricity usage starting 1 April 2020.

Ir. Megat advises customers to make prompt payment of their bills and not wait until the MCO is over to avoid accumulating overdue bills.

Besides myTNB portal and mobile app, customers can also pay their bills through other online banking platforms if they have registered their bills as a payee. Online payment through JomPAY (Biller Code: 5454, Biller Code Name: Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Ref 1: your TNB account number) is also available.

However, TNB is aware of the limitations of customers without Internet connection or smartphones. For these customers, cash payment can still be made at selected outlets:

  • Pos Malaysia branches;
  • Ejen Bank Berdaftar Bank Simpanan Nasional, Agro Bank and Bank Rakyat branches;
  • 7-Eleven,99 Speedmart, KK Mart, D' Mart and Happy Mart outlets;
  • Petronas Kedai Mesra and Shell Select outlets.

TNB bills are only to be paid at official payment channels, and customers are advised to be wary of fraudsters who disguise themselves as TNB collecting agents.

Customers can also check their electricity bills by calling TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454, from 8am to 5pm every day. Throughout the MCO period, TNB will not conduct any disconnection activity on customers with overdue bills.

During the MCO period, customers are urged to be mindful of their electricity usage as they spend more time indoors, and practice energy efficiency to save electricity.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 7 May 2020 at 10:00 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Page 2 of 3

S.A. 2020/05/35 (HQ)

Caption:

myTNB app are ranked 10th in the list of top apps (free app category) in Google Play Store Malaysia, according to SimilarWeb website.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 03:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENAGA NASIONAL
05/06MCO : 50% INCREASE IN ACCOUNTS REGISTERED UNDER myTNB
PU
05/06TENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb subsidiary in partnership with envision digital to digitia..
PU
04/27TENAGA NASIONAL : Astro expands its broadband services with allo partnership
PU
04/15SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines lea..
RE
04/08Most fall as cornavirus death toll climbs, investors book profits
RE
04/01Southeast Asia Stocks - Most end lower as virus anxiety weighs; Malaysia lead..
RE
03/30TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/30TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13Southeast Asia stocks poised for worst week in over a decade as virus panic w..
RE
03/04TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Buys 20% Stakes in U.K. Green Energy Firms for GBP18.6 ..
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 51 528 M
EBIT 2020 9 138 M
Net income 2020 5 259 M
Debt 2020 40 908 M
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,03x
Capitalization 69 153 M
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,08  MYR
Last Close Price 12,16  MYR
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Ahmad Badri bin Mohamad Zahir Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-1.14%16 113
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.40%54 368
INNOGY SE-2.69%26 488
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.8.86%14 022
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.78%6 738
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-1.12%5 592
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group