MCO: 50% INCREASE IN ACCOUNTS REGISTERED UNDER myTNB
Convenience of paying power bills from home
Keep track of electricity consumption
Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) comprehensive portal and app, myTNB, has seen almost 50 percent increase in new registered accounts since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first enforced on 18 March 2020.
myTNB provides a safer alternative for 9.28 million TNB customers to pay their bills as all of its 125 Kedai Tenaga outlets and self-service payment kiosks nationwide are temporarily closed during the MCO period.
"Newly registered TNB accounts for myTNB had risen by 47.8% to 3,331,156 from 18 March until 3 May 2020 as stay-at-home customers take advantage of both the portal and app to do their various TNB-related transactions. This is very encouraging," said TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.
The portal, accessible at www.mytnb.com.my; and app, available for free download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, enable customers to pay their electricity bills using online banking, credit or debit cards.
Customers can also keep track of their energy consumption, billing and payment history for the past six months.
In addition, they can save their debit or credit card details in myTNB for faster payment process in the future. Their payment status will then be updated in myTNB once the transaction is approved.
"We have about 2,802,693 million myTNB registered users now, and we expect the numbers to rise as we go through the next phase of the MCO," added Ir. Megat.
"Besides monitoring and paying their own electricity bills, myTNB users can also add other's TNB account and pay electricity bills for their loved ones.
"We urge more customers to start using myTNB as it provides the most convenient way to keep track and continue paying their electricity bills on time, at the comfort of their own home. In fact, they can even pay their bills without logging in by using the Express Payment feature on myTNB portal."
Throughout the MCO period, TNB has suspended physical meter reading and delivery of its bills to premises. Customers' electricity usage will be calculated based on the previous month's usage (Estimate Bill). For example, if last month's bill was RM100, the current Estimate Bill will be RM100 as well. The tiered discount (between 2% to 50%) based on total consumption will be reflected in their Estimate Bill issued for electricity usage starting 1 April 2020.
Ir. Megat advises customers to make prompt payment of their bills and not wait until the MCO is over to avoid accumulating overdue bills.
Besides myTNB portal and mobile app, customers can also pay their bills through other online banking platforms if they have registered their bills as a payee. Online payment through JomPAY (Biller Code: 5454, Biller Code Name: Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Ref 1: your TNB account number) is also available.
However, TNB is aware of the limitations of customers without Internet connection or smartphones. For these customers, cash payment can still be made at selected outlets:
Pos Malaysia branches;
Ejen Bank Berdaftar Bank Simpanan Nasional, Agro Bank and Bank Rakyat branches;
7-Eleven,99 Speedmart, KK Mart, D' Mart and Happy Mart outlets;
Petronas Kedai Mesra and Shell Select outlets.
TNB bills are only to be paid at official payment channels, and customers are advised to be wary of fraudsters who disguise themselves as TNB collecting agents.
Customers can also check their electricity bills by calling TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454, from 8am to 5pm every day. Throughout the MCO period, TNB will not conduct any disconnection activity on customers with overdue bills.
During the MCO period, customers are urged to be mindful of their electricity usage as they spend more time indoors, and practice energy efficiency to save electricity.
myTNB app are ranked 10th in the list of top apps (free app category) in Google Play Store Malaysia, according to SimilarWeb website.
