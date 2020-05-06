PRESS RELEASE

MCO: 50% INCREASE IN ACCOUNTS REGISTERED UNDER myTNB

Convenience of paying power bills from home

Keep track of electricity consumption

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) comprehensive portal and app, myTNB, has seen almost 50 percent increase in new registered accounts since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first enforced on 18 March 2020.

myTNB provides a safer alternative for 9.28 million TNB customers to pay their bills as all of its 125 Kedai Tenaga outlets and self-service payment kiosks nationwide are temporarily closed during the MCO period.

"Newly registered TNB accounts for myTNB had risen by 47.8% to 3,331,156 from 18 March until 3 May 2020 as stay-at-home customers take advantage of both the portal and app to do their various TNB-related transactions. This is very encouraging," said TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

The portal, accessible at www.mytnb.com.my; and app, available for free download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, enable customers to pay their electricity bills using online banking, credit or debit cards.

Customers can also keep track of their energy consumption, billing and payment history for the past six months.

In addition, they can save their debit or credit card details in myTNB for faster payment process in the future. Their payment status will then be updated in myTNB once the transaction is approved.

"We have about 2,802,693 million myTNB registered users now, and we expect the numbers to rise as we go through the next phase of the MCO," added Ir. Megat.

"Besides monitoring and paying their own electricity bills, myTNB users can also add other's TNB account and pay electricity bills for their loved ones.

"We urge more customers to start using myTNB as it provides the most convenient way to keep track and continue paying their electricity bills on time, at the comfort of their own home. In fact, they can even pay their bills without logging in by using the Express Payment feature on myTNB portal."

