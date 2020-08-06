Tenaga Nasional : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-06082020-00051
08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
03 Aug 2020
1,222,400
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
registered holder
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Purchase of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 1,222,400
Direct Interest
981,917,282
17.21
981,917,282
Date of notice
04 Aug 2020
Date notice received by Listed
06 Aug 2020
Issuer
Announcement Info
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
06 Aug 2020
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-06082020-00051
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:23:03 UTC
Sales 2020
51 277 M
12 256 M
12 256 M
Net income 2020
4 941 M
1 181 M
1 181 M
Net Debt 2020
40 405 M
9 657 M
9 657 M
P/E ratio 2020
12,5x
Yield 2020
4,67%
Capitalization
62 408 M
14 872 M
14 916 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,01x
EV / Sales 2021
1,92x
Nbr of Employees
36 307
Free-Float
65,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
13,99 MYR
Last Close Price
10,94 MYR
Spread / Highest target
49,9%
Spread / Average Target
27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,6%
