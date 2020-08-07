Log in
TENAGA NASIONAL

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Tenaga Nasional : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-08072020-00060

08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

04 Aug 2020

1,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Purchase of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 1,000,000

Direct Interest

982,917,282

17.23

982,917,282

Date of notice

05 Aug 2020

Date notice received by Listed

07 Aug 2020

Issuer

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

07 Aug 2020

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-07082020-00060

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 51 277 M 12 241 M 12 241 M
Net income 2020 4 941 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net Debt 2020 40 405 M 9 646 M 9 646 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 62 751 M 14 982 M 14 980 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,99 MYR
Last Close Price 11,00 MYR
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-17.04%14 982
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-1.69%57 628
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-3.43%15 656
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED0.00%8 326
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-1.93%6 150
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED18.86%6 066
