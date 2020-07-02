Tenaga Nasional : TNB DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE DETAILED STATEMENT OF BANTUAN PRIHATIN ELEKTRIK WITH THEIR JULY…

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2020/07/51 (HQ)

TNB DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE DETAILED STATEMENT OF

BANTUAN PRIHATIN ELEKTRIK WITH THEIR JULY BILLS

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) domestic (residential) customers can view the details of the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik (BPE) received for the months of April, May and June in the Detailed Statement issued in July.

Customers will receive the Detailed Statement together with their July bills via mail within seven days after meter reading. They can also view the Statement and bills online via myTNB website and app 48 hours after receiving the Customer Notice (as per attached).

TNB meter readers will commence readings for July bill at customers' premises from 3 July 2020, and customers will receive the Customer Notice to inform them that reading was done.

On 20 June 2020, the Government with TNB announced the BPE as an additional aid to benefit all 7.66 million domestic customers in the form of free electricity up to RM231 for the three months during Movement Control Order (MCO) from April, May, June 2020. The aid will be reflected in their actual bill.

In addition, domestic customers who use electricity between 601 - 900 kWh per month will enjoy a 10% discount from April 2020 to September 2020, which is an additional 8% on top of the existing 2% discount rate that they are currently enjoying.

For enquiries about bills, contact TNB CareLine 1-300-88-5454 or e-mail tnbcareline@tnb.com.my, or visit the nearest Kedai Tenaga.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 2nd July 2020 at 11.30am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my