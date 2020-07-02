Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional : TNB DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE DETAILED STATEMENT OF BANTUAN PRIHATIN ELEKTRIK WITH THEIR JULY…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:04am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2020/07/51 (HQ)

TNB DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE DETAILED STATEMENT OF

BANTUAN PRIHATIN ELEKTRIK WITH THEIR JULY BILLS

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) domestic (residential) customers can view the details of the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik (BPE) received for the months of April, May and June in the Detailed Statement issued in July.

Customers will receive the Detailed Statement together with their July bills via mail within seven days after meter reading. They can also view the Statement and bills online via myTNB website and app 48 hours after receiving the Customer Notice (as per attached).

TNB meter readers will commence readings for July bill at customers' premises from 3 July 2020, and customers will receive the Customer Notice to inform them that reading was done.

On 20 June 2020, the Government with TNB announced the BPE as an additional aid to benefit all 7.66 million domestic customers in the form of free electricity up to RM231 for the three months during Movement Control Order (MCO) from April, May, June 2020. The aid will be reflected in their actual bill.

In addition, domestic customers who use electricity between 601 - 900 kWh per month will enjoy a 10% discount from April 2020 to September 2020, which is an additional 8% on top of the existing 2% discount rate that they are currently enjoying.

For enquiries about bills, contact TNB CareLine 1-300-88-5454 or e-mail tnbcareline@tnb.com.my, or visit the nearest Kedai Tenaga.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 2nd July 2020 at 11.30am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 04:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENAGA NASIONAL
12:04aTENAGA NASIONAL : TNB DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE DETAILED STATEMENT OF BANTUA..
PU
07/01TNB : Icpt adjustment ensures fair and transparent tariff
PU
07/01TNB : ICPT Adjustment Ensures Fair and Transparent Tariff ICPT Reduction
PU
06/30TENAGA NASIONAL : to Issue Up to MYR12 Billion in Debt
DJ
06/30TENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb committed to fair shareholder returns
PU
06/24TENAGA NASIONAL : Signs Three Solar Power Purchase Agreements
DJ
06/14TENAGA NASIONAL : TNB Affected by Volatile Foreign Exchange in Q1 2020, Prepares..
PU
06/10Tenaga Nasional 1Q Net Profit Fell 54% on Forex Loss
DJ
05/19TENAGA NASIONAL : quaterly earnings release
05/08TENAGA NASIONAL : Dato' seri mahdzir khalid appointed as tnb chairman
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 375 M 11 995 M 11 995 M
Net income 2020 5 045 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
Net Debt 2020 33 168 M 7 744 M 7 744 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 65 603 M 15 305 M 15 317 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 36 307
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,94 MYR
Last Close Price 11,50 MYR
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Mahdzir bin Khalid Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL-13.27%15 461
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.5.82%58 984
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.7.79%14 877
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.70%7 958
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.87%5 777
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-20.51%5 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group