Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional Berhad    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 02/27
12.5 MYR   +0.97%
05:33aTENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Swung to Profit in 4Q
DJ
02/11Most rise as new virus cases slow; Thailand falls
RE
02/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as rising virus death toll curbs risk appetite
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional Berhad : Swung to Profit in 4Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:33am EST

By Chester Tay

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. swung to profit in the fourth quarter largely due to the lack of an impairment recognized in the same period a year earlier, it said Friday.

Net profit was 653.3 million ringgit ($155.2 million), the state-controlled utility giant said in a stock-exchange filing Friday.

Revenue declined 3.0% on year to MYR12.18 billion. The group proposed a dividend of MYR0.70 a share.

For the year, net profit grew 21% to MYR4.53 billion, while revenue inched up 1.1% to MYR50.94 billion.

Tenaga Nasional said the global supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic may exert pressure on electricity demand growth in the industrial sector.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD
05:33aTENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Swung to Profit in 4Q
DJ
02/11Most rise as new virus cases slow; Thailand falls
RE
02/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as rising virus death toll curbs risk appetite
RE
02/07Most Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
02/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Gain on recovery in China stocks; Malaysia snaps 10-day ..
RE
01/28SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb after Tuesday's selloff; virus fears ..
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise on trade optimism ahead of holidays; Philippines le..
RE
2019TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Says Court Grants Interim Stay of Proceedings in Tax Case ..
DJ
2019Southeast Asia stocks - Most slip on dismal China data; Thailand slumps for n..
RE
2019Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 51 171 M
EBIT 2019 9 003 M
Net income 2019 5 611 M
Debt 2019 32 456 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 71 086 M
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,06  MYR
Last Close Price 12,50  MYR
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir Hamzah bin Azizan President, CEO & Executive Director
Amar Leo Moggie Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD1.46%16 895
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-6.53%53 263
INNOGY SE-2.94%26 161
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.15.01%16 481
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.97%8 217
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-9.83%5 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group