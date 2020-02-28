Tenaga Nasional Berhad : Swung to Profit in 4Q

By Chester Tay



Tenaga Nasional Bhd. swung to profit in the fourth quarter largely due to the lack of an impairment recognized in the same period a year earlier, it said Friday.

Net profit was 653.3 million ringgit ($155.2 million), the state-controlled utility giant said in a stock-exchange filing Friday.

Revenue declined 3.0% on year to MYR12.18 billion. The group proposed a dividend of MYR0.70 a share.

For the year, net profit grew 21% to MYR4.53 billion, while revenue inched up 1.1% to MYR50.94 billion.

Tenaga Nasional said the global supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic may exert pressure on electricity demand growth in the industrial sector.

