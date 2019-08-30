Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional Bhd    TENA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

(TENA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tenaga Nasional Bhd : 2Q Net Profit Declined 9.8% On Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:28am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--National electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd. (5347.KU) said its net profit in the second quarter dropped 9.8% on year, mainly due to higher finance costs and foreign exchange losses.

Net profit during the April-June period declined to 1.12 billion ringgit ($266 million) from MYR1.24 billion net profit in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing on the local stock exchange on Friday.

The net profit missed the consensus estimate of MYR2.06 billion compiled by FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter was MYR12.88 billion, versus MYR12.5 billion in the same quarter last year. This was also lower than the consensus estimate of MYR12.96 billion revenue compiled by FactSet.

Despite the drop in net profit, Tenaga said its performance in 2019 is expected to remain stable.

Shares of Tenaga ended midday break up 0.6% at MYR13.88.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
01:28aTENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 2Q Net Profit Declined 9.8% On Year
DJ
07/17Most fall on tariff fears, fading hopes of long-term Fed easing
RE
07/05Philippines gains on rate-cut hopes; Vietnam top weekly gainer
RE
07/02Philippines rises on last-minute buying; growth worries cap gains
RE
06/01TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TH1 seeks to raise RM590m from proposed Islamic debt notes..
AQ
05/28TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Q1 net profit down 26.5% to RM1.55b
AQ
05/28TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 26%
DJ
05/04MALAKOFF BHD : subsidiary to sell renewable power to Tenaga for 21 years
AQ
05/02TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : RM135mil for Sandakan to improve electricity supply
AQ
03/27TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 50 898 M
EBIT 2019 8 913 M
Net income 2019 5 546 M
Debt 2019 33 102 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 78 479 M
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,75  MYR
Last Close Price 13,80  MYR
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Azman bin Mohammed President & Chief Executive Officer
Amar Leo Moggie Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Noraini binti Che Dan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD18 614
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.19.90%58 465
INNOGY SE10.93%27 685
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP41.08%11 676
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 173
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-3.52%6 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group