Tenaga Nasional Bhd : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 26%

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--National electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd. (5347.KU) said net profit for the first quarter dropped 26% from a year earlier, mainly due to a higher net loss on impairment of financial instruments and tax expense.

Net profit for the January-March period declined to 1.56 billion ringgit ($372.7 million) from MYR2.12 billion a year ago, the company said in a stock-exchange filing Tuesday. That trailed the mean estimate of MYR2.06 billion net profit polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter was MYR13.24 billion, up 7.9% from MYR12.27 billion a year ago, mainly due to an increase in electricity sales, Tenaga said. The mean estimate was for revenue of MYR12.96 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Tenaga said it expects its performance for 2019 to remain stable.

Shares of Tenaga were up 1.1% at MYR11.48 midday ahead of the earnings release.

