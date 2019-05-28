Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Tenaga Nasional Bhd    TENA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

(TENA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tenaga Nasional Bhd : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 26%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 01:23am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--National electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd. (5347.KU) said net profit for the first quarter dropped 26% from a year earlier, mainly due to a higher net loss on impairment of financial instruments and tax expense.

Net profit for the January-March period declined to 1.56 billion ringgit ($372.7 million) from MYR2.12 billion a year ago, the company said in a stock-exchange filing Tuesday. That trailed the mean estimate of MYR2.06 billion net profit polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter was MYR13.24 billion, up 7.9% from MYR12.27 billion a year ago, mainly due to an increase in electricity sales, Tenaga said. The mean estimate was for revenue of MYR12.96 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Tenaga said it expects its performance for 2019 to remain stable.

Shares of Tenaga were up 1.1% at MYR11.48 midday ahead of the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
01:23aTENAGA NASIONAL BHD : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 26%
DJ
05/04MALAKOFF BHD : subsidiary to sell renewable power to Tenaga for 21 years
AQ
05/02TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : RM135mil for Sandakan to improve electricity supply
AQ
03/27TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Hanergy targets solar boom in Malaysia
AQ
03/05Malaysia's Khazanah flags sales as it splits assets into two groups
RE
02/28TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : Malaysian Utility Tenaga Posts 4th-Quarter Loss
DJ
02/13More cash, less control - New mantra for Malaysia's Khazanah
RE
01/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines slumps nearly 2 percent, most in 10 weeks
RE
2018Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall on economic woes; Malaysia rises on window d..
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 50 458 M
EBIT 2019 8 346 M
Net income 2019 5 644 M
Debt 2019 33 723 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
P/E ratio 2020 10,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 64 603 M
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,2  MYR
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Azman bin Mohammed President & Chief Executive Officer
Amar Leo Moggie Chairman
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Noraini binti Che Dan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD15 674
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.6.74%54 206
INNOGY SE-0.81%25 092
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 319
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-1.95%7 035
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%6 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About