Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) and February 11 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Tenaris is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported that Tenaris’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in the Argentinian “notebook scandal.” According to Bloomberg, “[t]he judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.”

On this news, the price of Tenaris American Depository Receipts (ADRs) dropped $2.64 per share or roughly 10% to close at $24.36 on November 27, 2018.

