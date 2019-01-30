Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) and February 11 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national shareholder and
consumer rights litigation firm reminds investors that a class action
lawsuit has been filed against Tenaris S.A. (“Tenaris” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: TS) and certain of its officers and directors, related to alleged
violations federal securities laws. If you purchased Tenaris
securities between May 1, 2014 through November 27, 2018, you are
encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more
information. The lead plaintiff deadline is February 11, 2019.
Tenaris is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products.
The lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and
Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid
cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation
payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca
being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates,
and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a
result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or
misleading at all relevant times.
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported
that Tenaris’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was
indicted for his role in the Argentinian “notebook scandal.” According
to Bloomberg, “[t]he judge charged Rocca after the Argentine
billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an
undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly
installments from 2009 to 2012.”
On this news, the price of Tenaris American Depository Receipts (ADRs)
dropped $2.64 per share or roughly 10% to close at $24.36 on November
27, 2018.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Tenaris securities between May 1, 2014 through November
27, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your
legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980,
or at rswartz@scott-scott.com.
