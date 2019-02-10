TENARIS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. - TS

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until February 11, 2019 to file lead
plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against
Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the
securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of
New York.
Get Help
Tenaris investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tenaris-sa-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris’ Chairman
and CEO Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery
scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials
from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating
to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a
Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the price of Tenaris’
shares plummeted.
The case is Atanasio v. Tenaris S.A. et al, 18-cv-7059.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005016/en/