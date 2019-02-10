Log in
TENARIS (TEN)

TENARIS (TEN)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TENARIS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. - TS

02/10/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until February 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Tenaris investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tenaris-sa-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris’ Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the price of Tenaris’ shares plummeted.

The case is Atanasio v. Tenaris S.A. et al, 18-cv-7059.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 565 M
EBIT 2018 960 M
Net income 2018 829 M
Finance 2018 507 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 16,64
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 14 338 M
Chart TENARIS
Duration : Period :
Tenaris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,8 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edgardo Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Technology Director
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Executive Director & Vice President-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS13.45%14 338
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 452
DRIL-QUIP, INC.18.78%1 280
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG12.19%1 158
C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC17.19%1 065
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.98%996
