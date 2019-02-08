TENARIS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. - TS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 11, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018.
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Eastern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Tenaris and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ts/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 11, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris’ Chairman
and CEO Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery
scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials
from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating
to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a
Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the price of Tenaris’
shares plummeted.
The case is Atanasio v. Tenaris S.A. et al, 18-cv-7059.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005469/en/