TENARIS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. - TS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris’ Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the price of Tenaris’ shares plummeted.

The case is Atanasio v. Tenaris S.A. et al, 18-cv-7059.

