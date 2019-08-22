Tenaris : ADNOC awards Tenaris long-term agreement for tubulars and services

August 22, 2019

Tenaris announced today that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded it a long-term contract for the provision of tubulars and Rig Direct® services over the next five years, with a total value of 1.9 billion USD, and the possibility of a two-year extension.

The award forms part of an initiative by ADNOC to secure smart procurement solutions that add value to its upstream oil and gas drilling business and promote in-country investment and service provision. It includes the supply of a full array of steel grades and connections, including Dopeless® technology, to support ADNOC's onshore and offshore E&P expansion projects.

'We look forward to supporting ADNOC with high quality products and services for their ambitious drilling program,' said Gabriel Podskubka, President of Tenaris, Eastern Hemisphere. 'We are very pleased that they have recognized the value that we can bring with Rig Direct® solutions where we work closely with customers, contributing to safer and more efficient operations.'

In order to better serve ADNOC, Tenaris will expand its footprint in Abu Dhabi by installing a premium threading facility and upgrading its Rig Direct® Service Center. 'This investment will generate direct and indirect local employment, in line with ADNOC's In-Country Value Program. Tenaris has an extensive track record in sustaining a long-term presence in the communities where it operates, and we have the same commitment to the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,' said Renwar Berzinji, Vice President - Commercial, Middle East Region.

Through Rig Direct®, Tenaris offers an integrated service solution covering technical advice on product selection, collaborative demand and supply planning, efficient supply chain management and on-site technical assistance during product installation.

Tenaris and ADNOC have a longstanding relationship that extends over more than 25 years.

