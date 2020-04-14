Tenaris : Medical supplies and food aid delivered by Tenaris in Colombia

Log in
04/14/2020

PUBLISHED ON 04/14/2020

As the communities surrounding Tenaris's facility in Colombia are becoming more susceptible to the spread of COVID-19, Tenaris is implementing a community-based plan to bolster medical institutions and reduce food insecurity.

Through the TenarisTuboCaribe Foundation, the company has earmarked 1.1 billion pesos (275,000 USD) to purchase ventilators and medical-grade personal protective equipment for local hospitals and to provide food assistance to vulnerable families in neighboring communities.

Intensive care units at the Hospital Universitario del Caribe, one of the institutions designated by local authorities in the city of Cartagena to care for patients affected by COVID-19, were reinforced with eight ventilators, four infusion pumps and ten vital signs monitors donated by Tenaris. Community health centers in Turbaco and Cartagena received face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.

'Many people in our communities work in the informal sector, making them particularly vulnerable to any interruption in economic activity,' points out Roberto Varela, Human Resources Senior Director for the Andean Region. 'That is why we decided to strengthen our ongoing social programs by partnering with local food banks to distribute food vouchers to over 1,600 families in Cartagena and Turbaco. Hopefully, this multi-vector approach will help us to overcome the crisis faster.'

To learn about Tenaris's management plan to address the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.tenaris.com/en/covid19/

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
