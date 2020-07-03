Tenaris : Prime Minister of Romania Ludovic Orban visits Tenaris mill in Zalau

PUBLISHED ON 07/03/2020

A governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban toured Tenaris's seamless tubes mill in Zalau, Romania on June 26. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Transport Lucian Bode and other public officials.

Mihaela Popescu, Tenaris President for Romania, led the tour and the presentation on the evolution of the company since its integration into Tenaris in 2004. The governmental delegation learned about the development of new, high added value products such as OCTG, premium connections and components for the automotive industry, technological upgrades and the development of local talent with the creation of 600 jobs.

The parties also discussed the difficult conditions for the manufacturing and energy sectors stemming from the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the health crisis, Tenaris in Romania has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices for first-line responders at the local community hospital. The support of the health care system is the most recent element in Tenaris's comprehensive community investment program, with primary focus on technical education.

'It was an important visit to have an open discussion about the challenges the business environment is facing and solutions where Government can support to help the recovery,' said Mihaela Popescu.

To learn about Tenaris's management plan to address the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.tenaris.com/en/covid19/

