TENARIS    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Tenaris : Prime Minister of Romania Ludovic Orban visits Tenaris mill in Zalau

07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

PUBLISHED ON 07/03/2020

A governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban toured Tenaris's seamless tubes mill in Zalau, Romania on June 26. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Transport Lucian Bode and other public officials.

Mihaela Popescu, Tenaris President for Romania, led the tour and the presentation on the evolution of the company since its integration into Tenaris in 2004. The governmental delegation learned about the development of new, high added value products such as OCTG, premium connections and components for the automotive industry, technological upgrades and the development of local talent with the creation of 600 jobs.

The parties also discussed the difficult conditions for the manufacturing and energy sectors stemming from the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the health crisis, Tenaris in Romania has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices for first-line responders at the local community hospital. The support of the health care system is the most recent element in Tenaris's comprehensive community investment program, with primary focus on technical education.

'It was an important visit to have an open discussion about the challenges the business environment is facing and solutions where Government can support to help the recovery,' said Mihaela Popescu.

To learn about Tenaris's management plan to address the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.tenaris.com/en/covid19/

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 126 M - -
Net income 2020 -464 M - -
Net cash 2020 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,4x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 7 765 M 7 769 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS
Duration : Period :
Tenaris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,48 $
Last Close Price 6,58 $
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS-41.75%7 769
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%4 323
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-71.31%1 987
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-34.79%1 073
C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-45.48%479
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-52.19%425
