Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tenaris    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris : Remote assistance program enables Tenaris to support customers during COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:49am EDT

PUBLISHED ON 05/04/2020

The Emergency Remote Assistance program, implemented by Tenaris at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, brings expertise and support to customers when field service representatives are unable to visit the rig due to coronavirus prevention measures.

Emergency remote assistance, which is available to customers 24/7, can be delivered online or on-call, with the former contingent on web-connectivity at the rig. Through this accommodation, field service specialists are able to provide guidance on running Tenaris products, following the Tenaris Running Manual and Connection Guidelines

'The rigs have not suddenly stopped. They have to finish drilling the wells once they've begun,' points out Cesar Gutierrez, Field Services Director at Tenaris. 'Customers understand the importance of having field service support at the rig, but when it's not possible due to their internal mitigation plans or government regulations, we can step in and help remotely.'

Providing remote assistance to customers abroad poses even greater challenges, but also creates opportunities for innovation and improvement. A team working on a major project in the North Sea had to quickly switch gears once the COVID-19 crisis brought on-site visits to a halt.

'As recently as last December, we visited the customer's platform, but with travel restrictions in place, we had to pivot,' describes Haley Ross, Field Service Manager for the North Sea. 'With extensive planning and preparation, we ensured that the job was a success. Distance notwithstanding, we kept in constant contact with the customer and problem-solved in real time. Current circumstances are undoubtedly extraordinary, but the foundation of customer service will always stay the same.'

To learn about Tenaris's management plan to address the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.tenaris.com/en/covid19/

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 13:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TENARIS
09:49aTENARIS : Remote assistance program enables Tenaris to support customers during ..
PU
04/30TENARIS : Files 2019 Annual Report, 2019 Sustainability Report and 2019 Annual R..
AQ
04/29TENARIS : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results
AQ
04/29TENARIS : Cutting Some Salaries, Temporarily Closing Some US Facilities
DJ
04/29TENARIS : repurposes industrial production to manufacture face shields
PU
04/22TENARIS : provides financial support, personal protective supplies to US communi..
PU
04/21TENARIS : converts company hotel in Campana, Argentina into COVID-19 treatment c..
PU
04/16TENARIS : reinforces health care institutions in Veracruz
PU
04/14TENARIS : Medical supplies and food aid delivered by Tenaris in Colombia
PU
04/13TENARIS : Temporarily Suspends Operations at certain U.S. Facilities
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 164 M
EBIT 2020 247 M
Net income 2020 136 M
Finance 2020 731 M
Yield 2020 6,17%
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 8 262 M
Chart TENARIS
Duration : Period :
Tenaris Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,44  $
Last Close Price 7,00  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Guillermo Francisco Vogel Hinojosa Co-Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS-36.38%8 304
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.2.13%3 380
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-36.99%1 046
APERGY CORPORATION-73.65%690
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION0.84%529
C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-45.48%479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group